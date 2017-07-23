DePaul Catholic (N.J.) wins USA Football 7-on-7 National Championship event

DePaul Catholic (Wayne) is returning to New Jersey as winners of the USA Football 7-on-7 National Championship Series event at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

A late interception by Nysere “Poppy” Nunn sealed a 29-22 victory against McKinley (Canton, Ohio) in the championship game. McKinley had beaten top-seeded Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) in the 34-25 semifinals.

DePaul was the No. 2 seed entering Saturday’s bracket after pool play on Friday.

USA Football hosted three National Championship Series events this summer after hosting one last year. The events were in Hoover, Ala.; Frisco, Texas; and Canton, Ohio.