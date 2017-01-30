Duke football defensive backs coach Derek Jones is among our favorites on Twitter for the advice he gives prospective college football players.
With National Signing Day on Wednesday, he had some pointed words on Monday morning.
Duke football defensive backs coach Derek Jones is among our favorites on Twitter for the advice he gives prospective college football players.
With National Signing Day on Wednesday, he had some pointed words on Monday morning.
Seагсhing fоr a girl to gеt lаіd?
сheсk here
http://tinyurl.com/j3ux87k