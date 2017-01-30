Coach's advice: After signing day, all that's ahead is the work

Duke football defensive backs coach Derek Jones is among our favorites on Twitter for the advice he gives prospective college football players.

With National Signing Day on Wednesday, he had some pointed words on Monday morning.

Never base a college decision solely on a coach. We don't have that much control over our futures. Choose a college not a Coach! #Ap2w — Derek Jones (@dukecoachdj) January 30, 2017

After signing day there's no more flatttery, interviews, official visits, home visits or letters. All that's ahead is work to do. #Ap2w — Derek Jones (@dukecoachdj) January 30, 2017

Recruiting fact! No matter what you're told during the recruiting process the first day of practice you'll be at the back of the line. #Ap2w — Derek Jones (@dukecoachdj) January 30, 2017