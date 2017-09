Southern Door (Door County, Wis.) RB/LB/FS Derik LeCaptain is proving Friday night that he can truly do it all—and it has only taken him a half.

LeCaptain racked up three touchdowns in the first half against Kawaunee, scoring one on the ground, another by way of a reception, and the third as a pick-6.

Below, via Andrew Pekarek, is video of all three scores.