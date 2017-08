You can’t do better than perfect, and Clemson commit Derion Kendrick had a perfect stat line this weekend: 18-for-18.

Kendrick did not have an incompletion as he threw for 324 yards as No. 11 South Pointe (Rock Hills, S.C.) won 53-0 at Nation Ford (Fort Mill).

He had TD passes of 42, 6, 62 and 15 yards, respectively. He also scored on a 5-yard run.

Here are the highlights via Hudl.