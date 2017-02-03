VIDEO: Derrick Jones could win NBA dunk contest and his high school highlights show why

Derrick Jones might have been a surprise entrant in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, given how he’s spent most of the season in the D-League. But, if you know Jones’ history, you know his dunking ability is nothing new.

Jones, of the Phoenix Jones, was the best dunker in high school basketball in the 2014-15 season, winning contests with amazing moves at a number of prestigious events during the season and then taking home the American Family Insurance High School Slam Dunk contest in Carmel, Ind., during the week of the Final Four.

That victory included him jumping over four guys as seen in the image above.

“I jumped over two people at the (Under Armour Elite 24 in August) and was at dunk contest at Memphis and jumped over three,” Jones said then. “I just thought about four today and thought, ‘Why not?’ and just did it.”

Jones, from Archbishop Carroll in suburban Philadelphia, spent a year at UNLV before going undrafted last June. He will become the first player to compete in the NBA Slam Dunk competition and play in the NBA D-League in the same season, according to AZCentral.

Competing against Jones in the NBA Slam contest on Feb. 18 in New Orleans will be Aaron Gordon of the Magic, the Clippers’ DeAndre Jordan and Indiana’s Glenn Robinson III.

Nicknamed Airplane Mode, here are some of his highlights from high school events: