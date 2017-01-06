Derricks drops 40 in Denmark win | Boys Rdp

ASHWAUBENON – The Bay Port boys basketball team remained unbeaten in the Fox River Classic Conference, holding off Ashwaubenon for a 61-51 victory on Thursday.

Brett Frieder scored 15 points and had eight rebounds, while Jack Plumb had 12 points and six rebounds and Jordan Nolle had 11 points, nine boards and four assists.

Seven players hit 3-pointers for Bay Port, which improved to 7-2 overall, 4-0 in the FRCC.

Ben Wittig finished with 17 points, five rebounds and seven assists for the Jaguars (4-4, 1-3), while Anthony Guarascio had 16 points and David Clark had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Bay Port…31 30 – 61

Ashwaubenon…26 35 – 51

BAY PORT – Tinch 5, Stelzer 5, Frieder 15, Nolle 11, Plumb 12, Melchior 3, Johnson 7, Nagel 3. 3-pt: Tinch 1, Stelzer 1, Frieder 2, Nolle 1, Melchior 1, Johnson 1, Nagel 1. FT: 11-15. F: 14.

ASHWAUBENON – Ratschan 8, Clark 10, Wittig 17, Guarascio 16. 3-pt: Ratschan 2, Wittig 1, Guarascio 2. FT: 10-13. F: 13.

Denmark 79, Marinette 74

MARINETTE – Blake Derricks dropped a game-high 40 points, leading Denmark to a comeback North Eastern Conference win.

Along with Derricks, Brady Jens recorded 19 points for the Vikings (4-4, 3-2), including two big 3-point shots that powered Denmark in the second-half.

Jake Poetzl had 24 points, leading Marinette (5-4, 2-3) in scoring, while Matt Wagner scored 20 points.

Denmark…32 47 – 79

Marinette…37 37 – 74

DENMARK – Warden 2, Derricks 40, Short 8, Jens 19, Suemnick 4, Sipiorski 6. 3-pt: Derricks 3, Jens 2. FT: 32-36. F: 18.

MARINETTE – Miller 9, Fayta 4, Stroming 2, Ma. Wagner 20, Wendt 8, Nelson 7, Poetzl 24. 3-pt: Wagner 6, Wendt 1, Nelson 1, Poetzl 4. FT: 8-16. F: 23.

Notre Dame 61,

Sheb. North 54

SHEBOYGAN – Matthew Rader scored 17 points as the Tritons rallied to upend the Golden Raiders.

Avery Lyons added 14 points and Max Liegel had 11 more for Notre Dame (6-2, 3-2).

Zach Hasenstein scored 16 points for North (6-2, 3-2).

Notre Dame…27 34 – 61

Sheb. North…29 25 – 54

NOTRE DAME – Lyons 14, Strohmeyer 4, Liegel 11, Johnson 3, Hennigan 4, Ma. Rader 17, O’Connell 6, L. Johnson 1, Snyder 2. FT: 21-34. F: 15.

SHEBOYGAN NORTH – Seymour 2, Cinealis 5, Damkot 8, Hasenstein 16, Widder 11, Sokolowski 6, Beaudoin 5. 3-pt: Cinealis 1, Damkot 2, Hasenstein 1, Widder 1, Beaudoin 1. FT: 3-5. F: 20.

Pulaski 61,

G.B. Southwest 47

PULASKI – Behind Jacob DeStarkey’s 18 points, the Red Raiders were able to pull away in the second half for the FRCC victory.

Pulaski (7-1, 4-0) got two 3-pointers from Trevor Stiebe, who scored 12 total points, while Wade Geenen added 13.

The Trojans (5-4, 1-4) were led by Will Pytleski, who scored 15 points. Jason Simmons chipped in 14 points.

G.B. Southwest…21 26 – 47

Pulaski…25 36 – 61

GREEN BAY SOUTHWEST – Simmons 14, Steiber 6, Bouche 8, Landry 2, Pytleski 15, Rauschenbaett 2. 3-pt: Steiber 2, Pytleski 2. FT: 9-12. F: 14.

PULASKI – Robaidek 2, Stiebe 12, Narges 2, Malewski 6, Geenen 13, DeStarkey 18, VandenHeuvel 8. 3-pt: Stiebe 2, Geenen 1, DeStarkey 1. FT: 9-13. F: 15.

Sheb. South 72,

De Pere 63

SHEBOYGAN – The host Redwings shot 18-of-25 on free throws in the second half to hold off the Redbirds.

Max Huddleston scored 17 points and Isaac Hoffmann had 14 for De Pere (5-3, 3-1), which fell behind early and couldn’t complete the comeback.

Josh Govek scored 26 points and Logan Hamilton had 24 for South (4-4, 2-2).

De Pere…22 41 – 63

Sheb. South…30 42 – 72

DE PERE – Roffers 8, Nash 3, Kraft 4, Allen 2, Collette 5, Hoffmann 14, Joseph 2, Danen 6, Baranek 2, Huddleston 17. 3-pt: Roffers 1, Nash 1, Hoffmann 2, Huddleston 1. FT: 16-23. F: 20. Fouled out: Hoffmann.

SHEBOYGAN SOUTH – Splittgerber 6, Hovek 26, Opgenorth 2, Hamilton 24, Martens 9, Rank 5. 3-pt: Splittgerber 1, Hamilton 3, Rank 1. FT: 22-31. F: 20. Fouled out: Martens.

Manitowoc 55,

G.B. Preble 53

GREEN BAY – The Hornets fell short in a home FRCC contest.

Camden Wall and Ryan Buss combined to score 45 points for Preble (2-7, 0-5). Buss totaled 23, while Wall tallied 22.

Manitowoc…22 33 – 55

G.B. Preble…21 32 – 53

MANITOWOC – Bandt 3, Rathsack 4, Lensmeyer 8, Schneider 13, Broecker 2, Dopirak 10, Wanek 9, Reindl 6. 3-pt: Bandt 1, Rathsack 1, Lensmeyer 2, Wanek 1. FT: 14-22. F: 9.

G.B. PREBLE – Wagner 2, Wall 22, Boockmeier 4, Watermolen 2, Buss 23. 3-pt: Wall 4, Buss 1. FT: 8-11. F: 17.

Green Bay East 55, Menasha 50

GREEN BAY – Despite trailing by 10 points at halftime, the Red Devils used a huge second half surge to earn a Bay Conference victory.

Zack Crockett scored all of his game-high 20 points in the second half for East (3-7, 3-1).

Alex Zeinert tallied 18 for the Bluejays (3-8, 1-3) and knocked down two 3-pointers.

Menasha…34 16 – 50

Green Bay East…24 31 – 55

MENASHA – Dewhurst 1, Everson 11, Zeinert 18, Hahn 10, Romnek 4, Johnson 6. 3-pt: Everson 2, Zeinert 2, Hahn 2. FT: 8-14. F: 19. Fouled out: Berman

GREEN BAY EAST – Koltz 7, Crockett 20, Price 9, Green 4, Soward 8, Whalen 2, Brantley 2, Jones 3. 3-pt: Koltz 1, Soward 2. FT: 16-31 F: 18.

Luxemburg-Casco 75, Freedom 69

FREEDOM – Mitchell Jandrin scored 21 points to help the Spartans pick up the road NEC victory.

Luxemburg-Casco (6-2, 5-0) also got 19 points from Bryce TeKulve to go along with six rebounds and four assists. Nathan Coisman added 11 and Jacob Wotruba scored 10 for the Spartans. The Irish (3-6, 1-4) were led by Dwight Green, who scored 19 points and went 5-for-7 on 3’s.

Luxemburg-Casco…34 41 – 75

Freedom…32 37 – 69

LUXEMBURG-CASCO – Jandrin 21, Otradovec 3, Deprey 3, Wotruba 10, Isenberg 2, Ronsman 6, Coisman 11, TeKulve 19. 3-pt: Jandrin 3, Otradovec 1, Wotruba 2, TeKulve 3. FT: 10-12. F: 4.

FREEDOM – Heenan 5, Balthazor 3, Green 19, Brickner 12, Jadin 18, Van Handel 3, Baumgart 4, Pingel 2. 3-pt: Heenan 1, Balthazor 1, Green 5, Brickner 2, Jadin 3. FT: 4-5. F: 5.

Wrightstown 78, Oconto Falls 31

WRIGHTSTOWN – The Tigers opened with a 29-0 run en route to a big home NEC victory.

Luke Haese led the way, scoring 21 points for Wrightstown (5-4, 2-3), shooting 7-of-9 with five 3-pointers. James Hansen added 10 points, while Patrick Froehlke had nine. As a team, the Tigers hit 15 3-point shots.

Mason Sefick recorded 11 points to lead Oconto Falls (1-7, 0-4) in scoring.

Oconto Falls…13 18 – 31

Wrightstown…46 32 – 78

OCONTO FALLS – Sefcik 11, Bloom 5, Kurth 8, Carriveau 3, Schindel 2, Virtues 2. 3-pt: Sefcik 1, Bloom 1. FT: 5-8. F: 15.

WRIGHTSTOWN – Braeger 4, Smith 6, Theunis 5, Froehlke 9, Hazaert 5, Klister 6, Hansen 10, Feldkamp 4, Haese 21, Beining 5, Guns 3. 3-pt: Braeger 1, Smith 2, Theunis 1, Froehlke 3, Hansen 1, Haese 5, Beining 1, Guns 1. FT: 11-15. F: 12.