Des Moines schools rally behind North ahead of state basketball tournament

The whole Des Moines community is rallying behind North High School as it enters state tournament play Wednesday night.

The Des Moines Public Schools' social media accounts showed support from around the school district as North High School plays its opening round state tournament boys' basketball game Wednesday night against Valley.

Des Moines Public Schools tweeted and posted a photo on Facebook of nine different area elementary and middle schools’ digital front-entrance boards supporting the Polar Bears. The post, which generated more than 240 Facebook shares, read:

North (18-5) qualified for the Class 4A boys’ state basketball tournament for the first time since 1991. The Polar Bears will face defending champ Valley at 8:15 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

