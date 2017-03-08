Des Moines schools rally behind North ahead of state basketball tournament

The whole Des Moines community is rallying behind North High School as it enters state tournament play Wednesday night.

Des Moines Public Schools tweeted and posted a photo on Facebook of nine different area elementary and middle schools’ digital front-entrance boards supporting the Polar Bears. The post, which generated more than 240 Facebook shares, read:

Today, we're all Polar Bears in Des Moines ... good luck @DM_North!Tonight's game vs. Valley tips off at 8:15 at We… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

DM Public Schools (@DMschools) March 08, 2017

North (18-5) qualified for the Class 4A boys’ state basketball tournament for the first time since 1991. The Polar Bears will face defending champ Valley at 8:15 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

