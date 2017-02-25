Desert Christian advances toward 2nd CIF title

One more night, one more game, one more win.

That’s all separating the Desert Christian Academy boys’ basketball team from the second CIF title in the school’s 40-year history.

Trailing 12-10 to AGBU (Canoga Park) after the opening quarter of its CIF Division 5A semifinal game on Friday night, the host Conquerors went on a shooting tear the rest of the way, outscoring the Titans 45-12 in the latter three periods to claim a dominating 55-24 victory.

Winners of 14 consecutive games, Desert Christian (21-5) now advances to the Division 5A title games next Saturday, March 4 versus Sherman Indian (Riverside). The Braves (19-5) enter the title game as champions of the Arrowhead League and the division’s fourth-ranked team.

Playing before what was announced as the largest crowd in school history on Friday, the sizzling Conquerors are aiming for the school’s first CIF championship since 2009.

Opening the second quarter with a 9-2 run, DCA’s momentum started with its bench, as junior reserve forward Zachary Devane knocked down a trio of 3-pointers in the period, setting the overflow crowd into a frenzy.

“Zach Devane came in and went bananas. He changed the current of the game, and got the crowd into it,” said Conquerors’ head coach Matt Garrison.

Desert Christian would go on to make a 10 3-pointers on the night, including four apiece from Devane and starting senior guard Kelvin Wong.

“It was just crazy. That was a grind-out game for the entire first half, and then we started making shots,” said Wong who, along with Devane, led DCA with 12 points on the night. “After I hit three 3s, coach was going to take me out and I was like, ‘Wait. Wait a couple more minutes.’ And then I drained one on my next shot. My coach trusts me and I trust him.”

After surrendering six field goals to AGBU in the opening period, DCA allowed just five more the entire night. Offensively, once the Conquerors’ shots began dropping, the aerial assault never seemed to cease.

“We shoot those shots every day at practice. You come in our gym, and you’re seeing guys shoot balls,” Garrison said. “It’s about being confident with nothing to lose, and just keeping shooting. And it’s OK to miss. We don’t care if we miss; we’re playing for the rebound. So there’s no pressure on the shot. I’ll take a rhythm 3-pointer over a set 3 any day, because the player feels that rhythm shot.”

In the win, DCA also received 11 points from Ananias Bullock and nine more from forward Judah Brown.

Of readying for the title game, Garrison added:

“It’s all about getting good film, finding those guys that have played them and figuring out what we’re up against.”

Aiming to add a dramatic epilogue to an electric season, DCA seeks to ride the wave for one more week.

“It was ridiculous tonight in here. Our schools, our fans, they gave me energy,” Wong said. “I would’ve gassed out in the second quarter, but they gave me life. This is all a great adventure.”