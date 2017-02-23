Desert Christian beats CMI 56-33, advances to CIF semifinals

California Military Institute suffered through two sustained scoring droughts during their CIF-SS Division 5A second-round playoff game at Desert Christian. The first they survived. The second, they did not.

Despite losing senior captain Abby Wagner early in the second quarter, the Conquerors (24-5) blew out the Rough Riders, 56-33, after watching a big first half lead slip into competitiveness in the second quarter. The win puts Desert Christian in the Division 5A semifinals, where they face the winner of the Bellarmine-Jefferson – Trinity Classical Academy game on Saturday at a time and venue to be determined.

“We just played hard, and if we continue to play the game that we know we can play, the sky’s the limit for us,” said Conquerors coach Johnny Huerta. “We’re just excited to finally get over the hump from last year’s disappointing quarterfinal loss. That really hurt us. A lot of the girls, pretty much the whole team from last year is back, so it’s was a good victory for us.”

The Conquerors couldn’t have asked for a better start. Wagner drove the baseline for a lay-up, and senior post Grace Johnson blocked a shot at the other end. Within 2:30, Desert Christian had a 7-0 lead, and with 5:00 gone, they led 13-0, as five different Conquerors logged points in the scorebook. Johnson and junior forward Kaylee Espinosa were the only Desert Christian players to score more than one field goal in the quarter.

CMI (13-4) didn’t get on the board until Aliyah Milner scored on a driving lay-up with 2:20 to play in the quarter. She went on to score five more points in the quarter – all seven of the Rough Riders points – as the Conquerors took a 15-7 lead into the second quarter.

CMI outscored Desert Christian 7-3 in the first minutes of the second quarter, twice drawing to within five points. As Rough Riders drew closer, they stepped up their physical play defensively, and Desert Christian went cold. During a second clattering collision in a matter of minutes, Wagner was forced to the locker room for the remainder of the game. Despite that, Huerta said he expected she’d be ready to go in the next round.

Despite missing Wagner, the Conquerors wrested control of the game back by outscoring the visitors 9-0 over the last two minutes of the half. Sophomore guard Ashley Klopfenstein scored four straight, and sophomore wing Jayla Grubbe made a three-point basket just ahead of the buzzer to cap the run and give Desert Christian momentum and a 27-15 heading into the halftime break.

However, Rough Riders opened up the second half with another rough patch, failing to score for the first 5:30 of the third quarter. This time Conquerors took full advantage, opening up three 18-point leads as they held CMI scoreless until the 2:30 mark of the quarter. The Rough Riders had no answer for Johnson inside, as she piled up the points, scoring eight of her game-high 21 points in the period as Desert Christian took a 39-22 lead into the final quarter.

Just as they seemed done and dusted, CMI’s offense woke from its slumber, as the Rough Riders scored the first six points of the period to cut Desert Christian’s lead to 39-28 with 6:00 left, forcing Huerta to use a time out. However, the next trip down the floor, Milner committed her fifth foul and was lost to CMI for the final 5:46.

Johnson scored on the inbound, and Desert Christian seemed lifted while the Rough Riders’ shoulders dropped. Seconds later, CMI coach Donell Southall was called for a technical foul, and Espinoza made both free throws to make it 43-28. Then, with their possession out of bounds, Klopfenstein scored with a drive to the basket, giving Desert Christian a 46-27 with 5:00 minutes to play.

The last basket of the game was scored by sophomore forward Katie Schmidt, giving Desert Christian its biggest lead of the game at 56-33 and the final margin of victory with 1:20 to play, allowing Huerta to call time out and make late substitutions.