Desert Christian girls basketball falls in semis

Unable to keep the home court wick burning, the Desert Christian Academy girls’ basketball team — which saw its boys counterpart advance to the CIF championship on Friday night — ended its season Saturday with a 67-30 loss to Bellarmine-Jefferson (Burbank) during the Division 5A semifinals.

Bell-Jeff (24-3), champions of the Santa Fe League and the division’s top-ranked team, entered the eve as winners of 17 consecutive games, and was undaunted by the fervor of the Conquerors’ home crowd in Bermuda Dunes. Pressing the ball with alacrity and authority in the early going, the Guards leapt out to a 23-9 lead after the opening quarter and never looked back en route to the victory.

Junior center Claire Borot was stellar for the visitors, leading all scorers on the night with 19 points, including 15 in the first half.

“We tried to slow tempo, and we knew that were going to come in and push tempo and try to beat us to the basket every single time,” said Desert Christian head coach Johnny Huerta. “But we gave them a lot of chances with our turnovers, which they took advantage of.”

DCA (24-6) was appearing in the CIF semi’s for just the second time in the school’s 40-year history. Runners-up in the Victory League, the Conquerors arrived on Saturday as winners of 17 of their past 18 games, including seven consecutive victories.

“We broke a lot of records this year, including most wins in a season, so I’m happy with that,” added Huerta. “I just hope that we came out and earned respect in the valley. Being a small school, it can be hard to get the respect of some of the bigger schools, but we hope we did that this year.”

Additional history at DCA this season found the girls and boys’ basketball programs both advancing to the semifinal round for the first time ever.

In the loss, the Conquerors were led by 11 points from sophomore guard Ashley Klopfenstein and received nine more from junior Kaylee Espinoza. Senior center Grace Johnson also added six first quarter points for the hosts.

With nine underclassmen on its roster, DCA’s may not have to wait long for another shot at the program’s first advance to a CIF title game.

“They (Bell-Jeff) were very, very tough to scout, but hat’s off to them; they did a great job,” concluded Huerta. “Our girls also did a great job and we only lose two seniors, so I’m excited for the future of our program.”

BELLARMINE-JEFFERSON 67 DESERT CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 30



BELL-JEFF (67)

(FG FT-FTA-TP) Balmy 5 4-7 16, Borot 9 0-2 19, Losoya 1 2-2 4, Rincan 4 4-6 13, Couch 1 1-2 3, Ginyard 3 1-1 7, Aducante 2 0-0 5.

Totals 25-13-20-67.

DCA (30)

(FG-FT-FTA-TP) Klopfenstein 3 4-6 11, Espinoza 2 3-6 9, Johnson 3 0-0 6, Grubbe 1 1-2 3, Grana 0 0-1 0, Kircher 0 1-2 1.

Totals 9-9-17-30.

Bell-Jeff 23 17 16 11 – 67

Desert Christian 9 9 4 8 – 30

3-Point Goals— Bell-Jeff – 4 (Balmy 2, Aducante 1, Rincan 1). DCA – 3 (Espinoza 2, Klopfenstein 1) Fouled Out— Bell-Jeff – Aducante, Rincan.