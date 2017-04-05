Desert Mirage headlines boys' soccer awards

After another undefeated run through De Anza League play and threatening another deep postseason run, the Desert Mirage boys’ soccer team dominated the league’s postseason awards that were recently released, landing two of the three league Most Valuable Players.

Ram junior goalkeeper Jesus Negrete and his teammate, freshman defender Steven Rodriguez, picked up the league’s Goalkeeper MVP and Defensive MVP awards, respectively, along with Desert Hot Springs senior midfielder Bryan Quevedo, who was named the De Anza League Offensive MVP.

Along with Negrete and Rodriguez, four other Rams made the list for league first team honorees including seniors Arturo Silva and Jesus Rodriguez and juniors Alejandro Pimentel and Jesus Gutierrez.

Coachella Valley, who finished second in the league with a 7-3 record, landed three players on the first team, including senior Willy Ortiz, junior Pedro Aceves and sophomore Bryan Torres. Desert Hot Springs, who finished 6-4 in league action, landed two other seniors on the first team other than Quevedo in Zeus Rico and Pablo Minero. Rancho Mirage, who finished fourth in the league at 5-5, landed senior Adrian Martinez on the list as well.

All-De Anza League boys’ soccer team



Goalkeeper MVP: Jesus Negrete (Desert Mirage)

Defensive MVP: Steven Rodriguez (Desert Mirage)

Offensive MVP: Bryan Quevedo (Desert Hot Springs)

FIRST TEAM

Desert Mirage: Jesus Negrete, Steven Rodriguez, Arturo Silva, Jesus Rodriguez, Alejandro Pimentel, Jesus Gutierrez

Coachella Valley: Willy Ortiz, Bryan Torres, Pedro Aceves

Desert Hot Springs: Bryan Quevedo, Zeus Rico, Pablo Minero

Rancho Mirage: Adrian Martinez

SECOND TEAM

Desert Mirage: Dante Delgado, Jesus Rubio, Frolian Rodriguez, Erick Serrano

Coachella Valley: Jonathan Zambrano, Pedro Barroso, Steven Mena-Suarez

Desert Hot Springs: Diego Martinez, Jose Ramirez

Rancho Mirage: Mike Ledezma

HONORABLE MENTION

Desert Mirage: Rosario Ramirez

Coachella Valley: Danny Mena-Suarez

Desert Hot Springs: Jose Felix

Rancho Mirage: Alan Maciel