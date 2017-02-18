Desert Mirage looking at big picture with ninth consecutive playoff win

Something stood out to Peter Zamora when he heard Connecticut women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma talk about his squad’s 100th consecutive victory earlier this week. The UConn coach, referencing the big picture, noted that a team cannot allow itself to get tripped up by its own ego in pursuing longterm goals.

It stuck because of Zamora’s quest for back-to-back California Interscholastic Federation titles with his boys’ soccer squad at Desert Mirage High School.

“I couldn’t get it out of my head after he said it,” Zamora said after his Rams defeated Littlerock High, 3-1, to win their ninth consecutive postseason game Friday. “That’s how I feel. It was very important for us to find a way to come out and win this first round game, looking at the big picture.”

Zamora’s squad won the Division 6 CIF title a year ago, then won three additional postseason games to capture the Southern Section regional crown and finished the season a perfect 26-0.

CIF moved the Rams (21-4) up to Division 4 this season as a part of its effort to build competitive equity among the seven divisions. It’s not the first time Desert Mirage has been moved up after winning a CIF title, but Friday was the first time the Rams proved the move was justified by winning a postseason game in a higher division.

“This game today showed us that there’s no messing around in this division; we have to play our best all the time,” goalie Danny Negrete said. “This was a great motivator for us.”

The small school, the furthest East in the Coachella Valley, has already won multiple CIF titles in its rather short history that spans less than two decades. The goal now, after already securing an unbeaten season, is not just to win back-to-back titles but to eventually move up another division or two and compete with the best teams in Southern California.

But for that to happen, the Rams couldn’t fall victim to a first round loss. It happened Thursday to Santiago High, the defending Division 4 champion who was the top seed in Division 3 this year. It’s happened to a number of other high-caliber teams, including Garden Grove, the No. 4 seed in Division 4.

“That’s just the way it is,” Zamora said. “You never know who is going to show up and how they’re going to play.”

Though the Rams led for much of Friday’s game, they needed some good fortunate to emerge victorious.

Desert Mirage had not one, but two of their goals come by way of Littlerock scoring on its own net when the ball accidentally bounced off a defender near the goal. It’s a rare occurrence in soccer, though it proved to be vital in the win.

“Sometimes you’re going to need a little luck,” Zamora said. “I think that was my first time as a varsity coach that we got an ‘own goal,’ and technically we got two.”

The third goal of the game came on a breakaway, when junior striker Alex Pimentel found teammate Erick Serrano, who juked the Littlerock goalkeeper and laid the ball into the net.

Pimentel, an All-CIF player a year ago as a sophomore, was among the top returning players in the Coachella Valley this year but missed large chunks of the season with a severely sprained ankle. His absence may have actually helped the Rams, though, as they said they’ve learned not to lean on one or two star players as they did a year ago.

“Last year, we depended on more individuals,” Pimentel said. “If feels like we actually have two teams this year, a first team and a second team that are equal.”

With Pimentel back in the lineup, and they Rams comfortable playing with or without him, they’ve managed to again be a dangerous team in the latter part of the season.

Big picture, though, Zamora wants more than another CIF title. He wants the legacy of this program to be mentioned among the top teams in Southern California.

To do that, a win Friday was essential.

“We’re still working,” Pimentel said. “We want this team to eventually play in Division 1, and every CIF win helps us build toward that.”