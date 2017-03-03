Desert Mountain boys basketball job opens, Red Mountain fills position

Chris Satterlie, who spent three seasons as head boys basketball coach at Scottsdale Desert Mountain, said he has resigned.

Meanwhile, Mesa Red Mountain has filled its boys basketball coaching position with Chris Lemon, who was the 5A Conference San Tan Region Coach of the Year at Gilbert Mesquite this season, going 15-12 a year after going 3-20.

Lemon replaces Todd Fazio. Lemon was a top assistant under Fazio in Fazio’s last three years at Desert Mountain and first two years at Red Mountain, before becoming head coach at Mesquite two years ago.

Satterlie said that his wife had health issues and they want to move to Connecticut, where she is being relocated for her job.

“I loved it here,” Satterlie said. “It’s a great community.”

Desert Mountain went 8-19 this past season, after going 17-11 last year, knocking off eventual state champion Mesa during the regular season. The Wolves went 11-16 in Satterlie’s first season.

Desert Mountain’s last great season came in 2012-13 during Fazio’s last season when the Wolves went 25-6, losing to Tempe Corona del Sol in the state tournament.

“Chris is ahead of his time when it comes to offensive and defensive concepts,” Fazio said. “He is a tireless worker, and his kids play hard for him. He is coming into a region with outstanding coaches and he belongs. He will do a great job.”

Lemon felt a strong foundation has been laid at Mesquite, but felt following Fazio at Red Mountain was the right move for him.

“I’m two years removed from Red Mountain and couldn’t pass up the opportunity to take over an excellent program built the right way under a mentor of mine in Todd Fazio,” he said. “Four years ago, I assisted him in building what the program has become and I look forward to picking up where he’s left off.

“At this time, the decision to leave Mesquite for Red Mountain is the best decision for my family and I. The transition will be smooth as I’m coming back to a familiar place and familiar faces. I look forward to meeting and working with the players as soon as possible.”

Red Mountain junior guard Timmy Allen, one of the state’s top-rated 2018 prospects, said he is looking forward to finishing his career at Red Mountain.

