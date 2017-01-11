Despite coaching change, St. Johns linebacker stays committed to WMU

Tanner Motz realized there was a chance coach P.J. Fleck would be leaving the Western Michigan football program for a bigger job.

The St. Johns senior linebacker and Bronco pledge just wasn’t expecting it to happen after Fleck wasn’t hired for a few different coaching vacancies last month.

Then last week happened.

Motz was thrown a curve when Fleck was hired Friday to lead Minnesota, which had fired its head coach earlier in the week. And that’s created a few anxious moments in recent days for Motz, who remains committed to Western with a few weeks to go before signing day.

“Everything seemed to be going right a week ago and then Coach Fleck left,” Motz said. “My mind has been just kind of racing, but I’ve kind of settled down about the whole thing. I’m still excited to be a Western commit.”

Western has lost several recruits in the wake of Fleck’s departure, including some that have decided to join him in Minnesota. But it was more than about the coach for Motz when he verbally committed to the Broncos last March. And that’s part of why he plans to still attend the school for the time being.

“I really liked the program and the school – that was the main thing I loved,” Motz said. “Coach Fleck was just a bonus on top of everything.”

Motz, who was also being recruited by Miami (Ohio), Central Michigan, Toledo and Buffalo, before pledging to Fleck and the Broncos 10 months ago, is anxious to see who will be the next leader of the WMU program.

“I’d like it to be an assistant coach at Western that gets the job, but I’m not too worried about it,” Motz said.

Instead Motz said he and the other recruits that remain committed to the Broncos are looking forward to how they can help the school build on a record 13-1 season that included a Mid-American Conference title and an appearance in the Cotton Bowl.

“It was very exciting to follow the team and just know that’s going to be your future school,” Motz said.

“I’ve talked to Robert Spillane, a linebacker at Western right now. He said Coach Fleck always said elite teams are led by players. The players are still there and they know how to uphold the culture and keep that program moving in the right direction. I’m excited for everything.”

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.