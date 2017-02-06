Despite disability, Novi teen to ski in 1st varsity race

It’s a big day for Novi High School sophomore Hunter Goodman.

Hunter,16, has significant learning and health challenges but will ski in his first varsity race for the Wildcats at 4 p.m. at the Alpine Valley Ski Area in White Lake, when Novi faces Hartland and Walled Lake Central.

Hunter’s disability is a genetic syndrome, but it hasn’t stopped from skiing since age 9.

“He has an unidentified genetic syndrome,’’ said Natasha Goodman, his mother. “With all the advancements in medicine and technology, there still isn’t an answer for what his syndrome is, but he does have a genetic syndrome. He was born full term, very small. He was three pounds, thirteen ounces when he was born. It was tough. He almost didn’t make it.

“He continues to be small for is chronological age. He has some pretty substantial learning challenges. He has some physical anomalies, but those don’t seem to get in his way.

“This is a big day for Hunter and our family.’’

Hunter has been in the ski program for two years, said athletic director Brian Gordon, but on Monday, he got to compete for the first time on the varsity team with his brother, Mitch, 18, in the giant slalom. The family is originally from Colorado, where skiing became a family hobby. Spencer, 12, also skies and younger sister Lauren, 4, will eventually.

“We are excited for the opportunity that Hunter has earned,’’ said Gordon. “Our ski program has done an outstanding job of including him as a member of our team in everything that they do. He is an extremely hard working student-athlete that faces a different set of challenges. … Everything he does, he does with a smile and we could not be happier for not only him, but all of the members of our team and their families. It is truly a great day to be a Wildcat’’

Natasha Goodman said without the help of Coach Ben Fisher, special education director Shailee Patel, special ed teacher John Dudek and Gordon, her son’s dream wouldn’t have come true.

“I have had the pleasure of knowing Hunter since seventh grade,” said Wildcats coach Wendy Whiteside. “He was a student of mine and joined the middle school ski club. It has been a pleasure to watch him grow as a skier. He is dedicated and hardworking, and he also adds some sense of humor to the team when we need to relax. I’m very much looking forward to watching him compete.”

