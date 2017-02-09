Despite loss, Butler still tops Litratings

Despite Wednesday’s 58-49 loss to Sacred Heart, the Butler High School girls basketball team kept the No. 1 spot in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings released Thursday.

The Bearettes (25-2) had their 25-game winning streak snapped in the loss at No. 6 Sacred Heart.

Mercer County is No. 2 in the Litratings, followed by Male, Simon Kenton and Elizabethtown.

The Litratings are a computerized ranking of every team in the state based on strength of schedule, margin of victory and other factors. Games against out-of-state opponents are not factored.

Here are the complete ratings:

The LITKENHOUS RATINGS

1.Butler (25-2)118.22.Mercer County (20-6)117.03.Male (24-2)114.14.Simon Kenton (20-5)113.25.Elizabethtown (23-2)112.06.Sacred Heart (20-5)111.87.Manual (18-6)111.08.Mason County (18-5)107.49.Murray (19-5)107.110.Franklin County (22-5)106.611.Mercy (13-12)106.012.Holmes (21-4)105.913.Bullitt East (22-6)105.214.Scott County (15-9)102.915.Highlands (18-7)102.316.Henderson County (21-3)101.217.Eastern (16-8)100.618.Clark County (21-4)100.119.Campbell County (16-10)100.020.Conner (21-6)99.6

REGION 11.Murray107.12.Marshall County92.63.Graves County91.24.Calloway County80.55.Carlisle County69.46.McCracken County66.57.Mayfield62.28.Paducah Tilghman51.59.Fulton County50.710.Ballard Memorial50.411.St. Mary45.112.Fulton City39.713.Hickman County35.214.Community Christian15.6

REGION 21.Henderson County101.22.Hopkinsville87.63.Webster County85.84.Christian County81.05.Madisonville76.46.Crittenden County70.57.Caldwell County63.68.Lyon County63.69.Hopkins Central62.810.University Heights61.711.Union County60.012.Livingston Central57.113.Dawson Springs45.514.Trigg County41.415.Fort Campbell31.6

REGION 31.Grayson County90.52.Apollo85.93.Owensboro Catholic85.94.Breckinridge County84.85.Edmonson County83.26.Muhlenberg County80.27.Daviess County80.18.Meade County78.49.McLean County71.610.Owensboro66.611.Butler County62.212.Hancock County57.113.Whitesville Trinity48.114.Ohio County46.015.Frederick Fraize28.5

REGION 41.Monroe County99.22.South Warren94.83.Russell County93.04.Bowling Green92.25.Glasgow86.26.Allen County80.17.Barren County79.78.Greenwood78.29.Metcalfe County75.710.Franklin-Simpson71.011.Warren Central67.112.Clinton County60.913.Logan County60.914.Cumberland County59.015.Todd Central54.716.Warren East54.617.Russellville52.6

REGION 51.Elizabethtown112.02.Nelson County95.73.John Hardin92.34.Green County89.05.Marion County81.96.Bardstown79.67.Central Hardin69.98.Campbellsville69.69.Larue County69.310.North Hardin68.911.Taylor County68.212.Thomas Nelson61.713.Hart County60.014.Adair County59.915.Bethlehem58.216.Caverna53.417.Washington County42.118.Fort Knox23.3

REGION 61.Butler118.22.Mercy106.03.Bullitt East105.24.North Bullitt88.75.Fern Creek77.96.PRP68.67.Holy Cross67.58.Fairdale66.19.Moore65.310.Bullitt Central55.511.Doss50.412.Valley46.913.Jeffersontown43.414.Southern41.815.Western41.716.Whitefield Academy38.917.Beth Haven20.418.Iroquois17.1

REGION 71.Male114.12.Sacred Heart111.83.Manual111.04.Eastern100.65.Christian Academy90.76.Assumption84.97.Central75.88.Presentation74.59.Ballard67.410.Shawnee60.611.Atherton50.412.Brown47.313.Waggener41.214.Seneca40.215.KCD38.016.Collegiate34.617.St. Francis33.418.Portland Christian6.2

REGION 81.Simon Kenton113.22.Anderson County94.23.Trimble County85.34.Collins80.25.Spencer County77.96.Owen County77.87.Walton-Verona76.98.Grant County76.69.Shelby County76.110.South Oldham74.611.Oldham County72.912.Williamstown68.413.Gallatin County66.514.Carroll County59.515.North Oldham54.616.Eminence48.017.Henry County43.3

REGION 91.Holmes105.92.Highlands102.33.Conner99.64.Cooper98.15.Ryle97.76.Covington Holy Cross89.57.Dixie Heights83.18.Notre Dame83.19.St. Henry82.410.Boone County81.411.Newport Catholic76.412.Beechwood69.113.Erlanger Lloyd66.414.Ludlow63.515.Dayton63.116.Bellevue60.217.Newport57.118.Villa Madonna38.619.Covington Latin24.6

REGION 101.Mason County107.42.Clark County100.13.Campbell County100.04.Scott High96.45.Nicholas County79.36.Bishop Brossart72.57.Bourbon County71.68.Bracken County66.49.Harrison County60.410.Paris58.511.Montgomery County54.712.Pendleton County46.913.Robertson County39.414.Calvary Christian38.215.Augusta36.916.St. Patrick29.717.Silver Grove12.7

REGION 111.Franklin County106.62.Scott County102.93.Lafayette93.34.Madison Central90.85.Paul Laurence Dunbar88.96.Henry Clay88.47.Bryan Station82.28.Lexington Catholic72.99.Woodford County70.810.Madison Southern70.711.Sayre70.612.Western Hills68.813.Lexington Christian62.514.Tates Creek58.615.Berea58.016.Model56.717.Frankfort53.6

REGION 121.Mercer County117.02.Lincoln County97.63.Southwestern92.54.Pulaski County89.85.Danville87.66.Boyle County87.57.Casey County87.38.Wayne County83.99.Garrard County82.710.Rockcastle County81.011.Somerset79.612.West Jessamine76.513.McCreary Central56.114.East Jessamine49.915.Burgin14.616.Ky Deaf School1.0

REGION 131.Harlan County95.72.South Laurel89.53.Clay County85.94.Harlan83.25.North Laurel82.26.Whitley County78.57.Corbin70.18.Pineville66.29.Williamsburg65.410.Knox Central63.911.Bell County61.212.Jackson County58.113.Lynn Camp57.214.Barbourville55.615.Middlesboro54.016.Oneida Baptist35.517.Red Bird20.6

REGION 141.Perry Central86.62.Leslie County84.33.Knott Central82.14.Hazard75.35.Lee County71.06.Letcher Central70.77.Estill County68.78.Breathitt County63.09.Powell County61.610.Owsley County59.311.Wolfe County56.112.Buckhorn42.313.Jackson City40.514.Jenkins40.415.June Buchanan32.316.Riverside Christian27.517.Cordia5.4

REGION 151.Johnson Central92.12.Shelby Valley90.83.Paintsville89.84.Pikeville84.65.Pike Central75.16.Belfry74.67.South Floyd72.08.Sheldon Clark67.09.East Ridge65.010.Betsy Layne62.911.Magoffin County62.612.Prestonsburg60.313.Lawrence County58.814.Phelps50.615.Allen Central36.416.Piarist18.6

REGION 161.East Carter97.52.Boyd County95.53.Russell92.34.Fleming County76.55.Lewis County76.26.Ashland Blazer74.67.Rowan County74.48.Menifee County73.79.West Carter73.410.Greenup County69.111.Morgan County59.012.Bath County54.213.Raceland52.414.Fairview44.415.Elliott County40.816.Rose Hill22.9