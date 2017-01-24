Despite UNI staff changes, Regina standout Jared Brinkman still solid on Panthers

Jared Brinkman admitted the change caught him a bit off-guard. His commitment, though, hasn’t wavered.

Despite the departure of Northern Iowa defensive line coach Bryce Paup — one of the key players in Brinkman’s recruitment — the Iowa City Regina standout and Panther defensive lineman commit is still “all UNI” with a little more than a week to go until National Signing Day.

“It was hard to see him leaving because he was such a good coach,” Brinkman said Monday, “But UNI, great coaches come out of there and go on to bigger things. I know (Panthers coach Mark) Farley is going to hire a great coach, and I’m excited to play for him.”

Paup officially joined P.J. Fleck’s Minnesota staff on Jan. 17 as the Gophers’ defensive line coach, the latest of three Panther staff changes this offseason. Secondary coach Brandon Lynch was named East Carolina’s defensive backs coach on Jan. 15, while co-offensive coordinator Ryan Mahaffey was announced as Western Kentucky’s tight ends coach on Dec. 30.

As for Paup’s replacement, Brinkman said Farlely reached out to offer reassurance.

“He talked to us a little bit and let us know that they were going to hire somebody good,” Brinkman said. “You’ve just got to trust the program.

“Defense is going to stay the same.”

Brinkman will head to Cedar Falls coming off a decorated prep career, which he capped off this season by consistently dominating Class 1A foes. Regina’s up-front anchor racked up 64 total tackles and 6.5 sacks as a versatile defensive lineman, also starting at center for the 1A runner-up Regals.

Brinkman was an All-Iowa elite team selection as an offensive lineman, helping pave the way for a Regina rushing attack that racked up nearly 3,400 yards and 50 touchdowns this season.

His UNI conversations, though, have remained defensive. Given that Brinkman stands around 6-foot-1 and the Panthers usually like their offensive linemen a little taller — only one in their primary 2016 lineup was shorter than 6-foot-4 — the Regina product likely won’t switch unless there’s a pertinent need.

“It’s harder to find good defensive linemen,” said Allen Trieu, Scout.com’s Midwest football recruiting manager. “Being that he’s a kid who probably projects as a center — not necessarily a kid who projects up and down the offensive line — I think you have a harder time finding guys like him on the defensive side of the ball.

“More of a premium on defensive tackles, especially in the Midwest. We just don’t have a lot of great defensive tackle products up this way.”

Brinkman is cool either way.

After all, his family history is defensively rooted.

“With my dad at home, it’s hard to not to be a D-lineman,” said Brinkman, whose father, Mike, roamed the UNI defensive trenches in the late 80s and is a former college teammate of Paup’s.

But even with the Panther great now departed, Brinkman knows his immediate future still lies in Cedar Falls.

“I was mad, but (Paup’s) got to do his thing,” he said. “And I know I’m still going to have a great time playing at UNI.”

