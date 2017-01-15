Destiny Littleton becomes California's all-time leading scorer in girls basketball

With this 3 pointer Destiny Littleton became California's all-time leading scorer. 3,838 pts passing Charde Houston pic.twitter.com/2m9FYT49ao — Marlon Wells (@MarlonWellsm) January 15, 2017

The names are a who’s who of greats in women’s basketball — Cheryl Miller, Diana Taurasi, Lisa Leslie, Candice Wiggins and many others. Destiny Littleton has now passed them all.

Littleton became the leading scorer in California history when she scored 30 points Saturday night to eclipse the record held by Charde Houston (San Diego High, 2000-04).

Littleton and Bishop’s (La Jolla) beat Ramona 72-47 in the MLK Hoopfest at Mount Miguel.

A 5-9 senior guard bound for USC, she has 3,838 points.

Despite ankle injury suffered Friday night, she broke the mark early in the second quarter and Houston presented her with flowers at midcourt. Houston played four years at UConn and seven years in the WNBA after her outstanding high school career.

Littleton’s future coach, USC’s Cynthia Cooper, was in the stands.

“It’s humbling to do this,” Littleton told the San Diego Union Tribune. “I’ve passed so many great players along the way, seeing them drop below me was amazing.

“Having 14 games or so left I hope I can put this mark out of reach, but when the next one comes along I’ll be right there with her like Charde was with me.”

The national record of 5,424 points belongs to Adrian McGowen from Goodrich (Texas). She played from 2003 to ’06.