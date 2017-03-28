Destiny Littleton, nation's leading scorer, weighing recruiting options again

CHICAGO — McDonald’s All American Destiny Littleton thought she was finished with recruiting.

Littleton, who led the country with an average of 48.1 points per game this year for The Bishop’s School (LaJolla, Calif.), signed with Southern California in the fall, but after Trojans coach Cynthia Cooper resigned, she was granted her release.

“Me and Coach Cooper were really tight. When she resigned, it was obviously devastating,” said Littleton, who became California’s career leading scorer this year. “I didn’t choose a school just for Cynthia Cooper, but I wanted to make sure USC was the right decision for me.

“For me, making that choice meant reopening my recruitment. I am going through the process again. It wasn’t what I wanted to do, but it was necessary.”

Now, while all of her fellow All Americans are making plans about their college careers, she has to start over and choose a school. She is the lone girls players among the 24 who is uncommitted.

The girls McDonald’s All American Game is Wednesday at the United Center.

“I’m trying not to stress myself out, but it does add some stress,” she said. “I don’t know where I’m going to college next year. There’s a lot of stuff going to it. It’s not just picking a school. I don’t know what they’ll do for kids like me, who wait and make the decision.”

Her future plans include medical school and the WNBA. While she has heard some lobbying from the other All Americans, she plans on choosing a school based on where she will fit in best.

“I’m going to choose a school based on what fits my playing style, where can I go to make an impact, who is going to win, that kind of stuff,” Littleton said. “The relationships are going to be there. I’m not going to choose a school when I don’t know the coaches.”