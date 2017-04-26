Destiny Littleton, nation's leading girls basketball scorer, commits to Texas

Destiny Littleton, the nation’s leading scorer in girls basketball at 48.1 points per game, has committed to Texas, she announced on Twitter.

Littleton, a McDonald’s All American and Jordan Brand Classic selection from The Bishop’s School (La Jolla, Calif.), noted that it was “love at first sight.” Littleton had signed with USC but was released from her letter of intent when coach Cynthia Cooper resigned.

Littleton took an official visit to Texas last week. In her tweet, she acknowledged, “It wasn’t easy saying no to USC but it was necessary.”

It was love at first sight💛🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/RDedUkLmgm — Destiny Littleton (@dstnylttltn24) April 26, 2017

Littleton is ranked as the No. 33 player in the espnW HoopGurlz rankings and is the all-time leading scorer in California.