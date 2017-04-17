Destiny Littleton, nation's leading scorer, takes official visit to Texas

McDonald’s All American guard Destiny Littleton, the nation’s leading scorer in girls basketball, is taking an official visit to the University of Texas, she told USA TODAY High School Sports on Monday.

Littleton, ranked as the No. 33 player in the espnW HoopGurlz rankings and the all-time leading scorer in California, received her release from USC after coach Cynthia Cooper-Dyke resigned last month.

“Texas is the only place I’ve been to,” Littleton said. “I’ve been talking to a lot of others, though.” Littleton said she has not scheduled her final visit.

USC has not hired a replacement for Cooper-Dyke, although Littleton has said she will still consider the Trojans. She also has interest in a number of other Pac-12 programs such as Oregon, Arizona State, Washington and Oregon.

Littleton, who averaged 48.1 points per game for The Bishop’s School (La Jolla, Calif.), said she was not expecting to have to reopen her recruitment, but now will deal with the circumstances.

“I’m going to choose a school based on what fits my playing style, where can I go to make an impact, who is going to win, that kind of stuff,” Littleton said. “The relationships are going to be there. I’m not going to choose a school when I don’t know the coaches.”