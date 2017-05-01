Four members of Detroit Cass Tech secondary get NFL opportunity

The Detroit Cass Tech football team went 12-2 in 2012, eventually winning the Michigan state championship.

Among the reasons for that success: a defensive backfield with all four members now potentially in the NFL.

Delano Hill was selected in the third round by the Seattle Seahawks with the No. 95 overall pick. Hill was projected as a fifth- or sixth-round pick. But he ran really fast at the NFL scouting combine as one of the top five safeties and that opened more doors, especially considering he proved his run-stopping ability with the Wolverines. “Running that 4.47 40 at the combine certainly got everybody’s attention,” ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. said on the telecast.

Jourdan Lewis from Michigan was selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the No. 92 pick. Lewis was arrested in March on misdemeanor domestic violence charges. Lewis has said he will be exonerated. A trial is scheduled for July.

DaQuan Pace, who went to Eastern Michigan, was invited to the Cincinnati Bengals mini-camp after going undrafted. Pace, the school’s career leader in pass breakups with 28, had 50 tackles last season and a team-high three interceptions.

DeJuan Rogers, who went to Toledo, was invited to the Chicago Bears mini-camp. A two-time All-MAC safety, he had 94 tackles last season and was a team captain.