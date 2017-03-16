Detroit Catholic Central names Dan Anderson new football coach

Novi Detroit Catholic Central has hired Dan Anderson as its new football coach.

Anderson replaces the legendary Tom Mach, who announced his retirement Feb. 9 after 41 years and 10 state titles with the Shamrocks.

Mach had a career record of 370-94. He ranks third in career victories in Michigan, trailing only former Birmingham Brother Rice coach Al Fracassa (430) and Farmington Hills Harrison coach John Herrington (425). Mach also taught health and physical education at CC for 34 years.

CC went 13-1 and lost in the state finals to Detroit Cass Tech this past season.

