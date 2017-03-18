Gallery Detroit County Day wins in state semifinal By USA TODAY Sports March 17, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Detroit Country Day players celebrate after defeating Marshall in the semifinal. Detroit Country Day's Destiny Pitts (33) shoots a 3-pointer over Marshall's Jill Konkle (33). Detroit Country Day's Jasmine Powell (3) is defended by Marshall's Carlee Long (3). Detroit Country Day's Jasmine Powell (3) makes a jumpsuit over Marshall's Carlee Long (3). Detroit Country Day's Destiny Pitts (33) shoots a 3-pointer over Marshall's Jill Konkle (22). Detroit Country Day's Kaela Webb (0) is defended by Marshall's Taryn Horn (22). Detroit Country Day's Tylar Bennett (55) makes a jump shot. Detroit Country Day's Destiny Lewis (33) shoots over Marshall's Georgianna Partley (14). Detroit Country Day's head coach Frank Orlando encourages players from the sideline. Detroit Country Day's Jasmine Powell (3) looks to make a pass. Detroit Country Day's head coach Frank Orlando, center, congratulates the players after defeating Marshall in the semifinal. Detroit, Detroit Country Day High School (Beverly Hills MI), Marshall High School (Marshall MI), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Video Q&A with Birmingham Detroit Country Day's Destiny Pitts Gallery Country Day denies Marshall's bid to repeat Video Southfield A&T girls basketball set high benchmark in 1st season