DeVonta Smith didn't 'snub' Miami visit. He just had to play a basketball game

On Saturday, social media lit up with Miami Hurricanes fans who were upset that their school was apparently snubbed by a four/five-star (depending on which recruiting service you read) wide receiver DeVonta Smith. The disappointment was understandable for a fan base that assumed it had a very legitimate shot at landing one of the top remaining prospects in the Class of 2017.

There was just one problem: Smith wasn’t snubbing Miami. He was fulfilling his duty to his current school by competing in a basketball game.

Such is a life of a two-sport high school star. Unfortunately, Miami fans apparently didn’t pay attention to the fact that Smith also is a passionate, longtime basketball player who is one of Amite’s stars. The U.S. Army All American and former Georgia commit helped Amite erase a first-half deficit with a major second half surge to top Independence for the second time in the 2016-17 season.

Some Miami fan blogs have already called Smith out for not hustling to make the trip on Saturday, given that the game concluded Friday night. That may be a fair assessment, though it’s not nearly as easy a feat as some might want it to be. Only American Airlines flies non-stop to Miami from New Orleans, which requires a trip from Amite on the front end, and, as such, would likely mean an arrival in Coral Gables no earlier than mid-late afternoon on Saturday. That gives Smith a grand total of 24 hours, if that, on campus, and that’s assuming he didn’t have another basketball practice scheduled in around the trip.

Does any of this make it more likely that he’s going to chose Miami on National Signing Day? No, it doesn’t, but it does stand as a legitimate justification to not take a recruiting visit, unlike the intentional aversion that was painted by some Miami fans and media. Give the kid a chance, and if he still decides he doesn’t want to come, well, then it wasn’t in the cards.