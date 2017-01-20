Devontae Lane's recruiting revolves around one question: Basketball or football?

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 11.0px Helvetica; -webkit-text-stroke: #000000}span.s1 {font-kerning: none}

Devontae Lane is a rare breed.

A 6-foot-1, 195-pound point guard built like a tailback — or a tailback with the vision of a point guard.

An All-Iowa Class 4A defensive back and a Des Moines Register Iowa Eight basketball player.

A two-sport star at Iowa City West, whose recruitment would burn hotter if it weren’t for a certain teammate named Oliver Martin.

This year Lane helped lead the Trojans to their first football state title game since 1999, and now he’s running the show for the top-ranked, 9-1 basketball team, likely en route to a state tournament berth of its own.

He’s got options to play both sports in college. So the proposition seems simple: Pick one.

But in reality, in the head of an 18-year-old kid facing a fork in the road like this, it’s not that easy.

“I’ve been talking to my mom about it, my grandparents about it,” Lane said. “And they’re just saying, ‘Well take your time. You don’t want to rush your decision and make the wrong decision and end up hating what sport you choose.’ So I’m just really, really taking it day-by-day and just seeing what’s going to happen.

“It’s definitely a lot of pressure.”

Lane has until Feb. 1, college football’s Signing Day, to reach a decision. If he picks football, he’ll know where he’s going by then. If he chooses basketball, he’ll have until that sport’s Signing Day, April 12, to commit.

“I hate to keep people guessing,” he said, “but it’s just not really what other people want. It’s what’s best for me.”

Here’s what Lane has to consider:

Football options

He’s only played football for two years, but he caught on early. He caught 78 passes for 1,044 yards in those two seasons as a wide receiver, his primary position.

With a depth chart depleted by injury, Lane played — and thrived — most of this season at running back. He can also play defensive back, the position for which he earned All-Iowa honors. And with his train-like strength and speed, linebacker’s an option, too.

Allen Trieu, Scout.com’s Midwest football recruiting manager, said that athletic range makes Lane an attractive prospect.

“Everybody likes big receivers, but I think he’s got athleticism to go with that,” Trieu said. “I know that he’s played some other sports, so he brings some of that basketball player-type athleticism to the table, as far as adjusting to the ball and going up and getting it. And not just being big, but being able to use that size. And not being big in terms of, he’s not 6-5 or 6-6 or anything like that, but he’s a built kid who is physical on the football field.”

Eastern Michigan offered Lane last summer and that’s currently his only Division I offer.

Lane also took an unofficial visit to Iowa State this season. He said Cyclones’ coach Matt Campbell came to West this week and spoke with Trojans football coach Garrett Hartwig about him.

“Hartwig saw me (later that day) and he was saying how Matt (Campbell) had stopped by today and they were talking about me,” Lane recalled. “And then (Hartwig) was like, ‘Well (Campbell) doesn’t know if he should talk to you.’ And I said, ‘Why’s that?’ And he said, ‘Well because he still doesn’t know the answer to the million-dollar question.’ And I said, ‘What’s that?’

“‘What sport are you playing?'”

The Cyclones like Lane as a slot receiver/tailback combo, he said. Minnesota and Purdue were also looking at him this season, but it appears Iowa State is the only Power Five school still interested.

Lane said junior colleges such as Iowa Western and Ellsworth have also reached out, as well as D-II programs Pittsburg State and Winona State.

Basketball options

Lane is a four-year varsity player who’s attracted the likes of Iowa and Iowa State over his high school career.

Right now he doesn’t hold any Division I basketball offers. That could, of course, change as the season unfolds. And it probably will as he’s averaging 15.1 points, 4.6 assists, 3.5 steals and just 1.2 turnovers per game.

Junior colleges Kirkwood and Iowa Western have both expressed interest, Lane said.

But it’s common for mid-majors and lower-tier Division I schools, or even NAIA schools, to wait and see who falls through the high Division I cracks before offering a kid closer to signing day. Lane might fall into that category.

“Just thinking about my future and thinking about where I’m going to end up next, or what sport I’m even going to play,” Lane said. “It’s definitely hard because I don’t really like letting people down. I feel like if I choose one or another sport, it’s kind of letting a lot of people down. But like I said, at the end of the day I’m going to do what’s best for me so that’s why I’m just waiting around to see and make sure that I make the right decision and take my time because I don’t want to rush it.”

We’ll check back in February.

Matthew Bain covers preps, recruiting and the Hawkeyes for the Iowa City Press-Citizen, Des Moines Register and HawkCentral. Contact him at mbain@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.