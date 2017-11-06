Football coach, former Marshall LB accused of hitting student-athlete during practice

A 23-year-old former college football player at Marshall has been arrested during his first season as a high school coach in Florida. And the charges against Devontre’a Tyler are serious: As reported by Florida NBC affiliate WFLA, the DeSoto County coach is accused of battering one of his student athletes during practice.

Tyler is in his first season at DeSoto County after graduating from Marshall. He was a four-year member of the Marshall team, and returned home to Florida after he graduated and failed to catch on with an NFL team.

Happy birthday to @HerdFB LB Devontre'a Tyler. Hoping you have a great day.#STAMPEDE16 pic.twitter.com/6mgS0tCq92 — Mark Gale (@MarkGale3) July 24, 2016

He took a position with the DeSoto program, which all eventually led to the aforementioned incident.

According to WFLA, Tyler was initially held in DeSoto County jail, though it is unknown whether he was allowed or able to post bail.