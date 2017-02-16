Dewboys a take-charge guy for Fairdale

You might say Seth Dewboys is a take-charge guy for the Fairdale High School boys basketball team.

A 6-foot, 170-pound senior forward, Dewboys averages 4.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Bulldogs (12-16). But his most impressive numbers comes on the defensive end, where he has taken 52 charging fouls and 95 for his career.

“I’m willing to bet nobody in the state has a number like that,” Fairdale coach David Hicks said. “It’s just amazing. …

“We talk on a daily basis about help-side defense. It’s a huge momentum change when he gets one. It takes the wind out of your sails as a team. As a coach, you love a guy like him who doesn’t get the fame and glory of points and rebounds but is so important to your team. I wish we had two or three more like him.”

Hicks said the previous career record for charges at Fairdale was held by Darrell Coomer, a 1983 graduate who took 41 in his career.

Dewboys took three charges in Wednesday’s 61-56 loss to St. Xavier, and Hicks is hopeful he can get five more this season to reach the 100 mark.

“He understands the game and gets to his spot,” Hicks said. “He’s just willing to sacrifice his body. When somebody gets past their man, he slides over and gets the charge. He’s not trying to block the shot or get out of the way.”

Fairdale will host Iroquois at 7:30 p.m. Friday in its regular-season finale.

Jason Frakes can be reached at (502) 582-4046 and jfrakes@courier-journal.com.