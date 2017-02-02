DeWitt playmaker JD Ross inks letter of intent with Ferris

DEWITT – JD Ross and his bulldog sat at the table in the DeWitt High School media center and participated in a long awaited moment Wednesday

The DeWitt standout made his college decision official Wednesday when he signed to play football at Ferris State University.

Ross was offered by Wayne State and granted preferred walk-on spots at Western Michigan and Michigan State, but ultimately decided to continue his career at Ferris.

“JD has a relentless desire to win and he is extremely competitive,” Panther coach Rob Zimmerman said. “Ferris State will be getting the tenacity and physicality that they can take advantage of.”

​Ross was a versatile playmaker who played both offense and defense for the Panthers. His quickness and vision in the defensive secondary caught the eyes of Division II coaches. The senior safety had two interception and also returned kickoffs and played running back on offense. Ross scored 16 touchdowns and had more than 1,800 all-purpose yards while helping DeWitt to a 10-2 mark.

Ross, who is joined by Corunna lineman Cooper Clapp in Ferris State’s recruiting class, gave credit to his coaches and the dedication they taught him during his years playing football for DeWitt.

“They gave me a foundation of hard work and dedication,” Ross said. “I believe it will be a smaller step for me going into college because of the higher level we always played at.”

The Panthers have sent more than 75 student athletes on to college under Zimmerman’s tenure. However, Zimmerman made note of Ross’s impact on the team.

“He is arguably one of the best players I’ve ever coached,” Zimmerman said, “We are certainly going to miss him. He is not a player that you can replace but you have to learn how to go along without.”

Ross joined eight other Panthers who signed with schools Wednesday. Ferris State also signed soccer players Maddie Dickens and McKenzie Dawes.