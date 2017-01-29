DeWitt's Ryan Anderson transfers to Rutgers

DeWitt’s Ryan Anderson will be finishing his college football career in the Big Ten.

The Division III All-American punter announced Sunday that he was transferring from Olivet College to Rutgers for his final season.

“The last two years have been nothing short of amazing winning two championships at Olivet College,” Anderson posted Sunday. “But, I am beyond blessed to say that I am fulfilling a life long dream of mine to play in the B1G 10! I will be playing my last year of football at Rutgers University and I couldn’t be more excited!”

Anderson earned All-American recognition at Olivet College the last two seasons. He broke a Division III record last fall by averaging 46.2 yards per punt.

Anderson had a long punt of 65 yards and 18 of his 47 kicks traveled more than 50 yards. He also landed 15 punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. The efforts from Anderson helped Olivet to a 9-2 mark and outright MIAA title. The Comets reached the playoffs for the second time in school history last fall.

