Basketball

DeWitt-Waverly girls showdown highlights week ahead

DeWitt's Mackenzie Dawes ,30, drives to the Waverly basket while being pursued by Waverly's Isabella Pizzo ,10, during the meeting between the teams last month.

The top spot in the CAAC Red will be up for grabs Friday.

Class A No. 6-ranked DeWitt will travel to face Waverly on Friday in a contest that could go a long way toward determining this year’s CAAC Red champion.

DeWitt, the defending CAAC Red champion, and Waverly each enter the week with one loss in league play. DeWitt has a half-game lead for first because it has played one more league contest than the Warriors.

The Panthers (14-1, 6-1 CAAC Red) are on a seven-game winning streak since suffering a 55-47 home loss to Waverly last month. The Warriors (10-4, 5-1) have won seven of eight since the start of January and will be trying to knock off DeWitt for a third straight time while improving their chances for a league title. Waverly also beat DeWitt in the state tournament last season.

DeWitt and Waverly are part of a three-team race in the CAAC Red with Haslett a game behind. Both the Panthers and Warriors have upcoming games against Haslett.

GIRLS – STOCKBRIDGE AT OLIVET (6 p.m. Friday): Olivet has been one of the hottest teams in the Lansing area and has won eight straight while taking sole possession of first place in the GLAC. The Eagles (13-2, 8-1) will try to extend that streak and avenge an earlier loss when it hosts Stockbridge in a key league contest. Stockbridge (10-5, 7-2) posted a 33-32 win over Olivet last month and can move into a tie atop the GLAC standings with a victory. The Panthers enter the week having dropped two straight since a seven-game win streak.

BOYS – OKEMOS AT HOLT (6 p.m. Friday): The Chiefs and Rams are the teams right behind Class A No. 3-ranked East Lansing and will meet in a key CAAC Blue contest. Holt has won four straight since suffering its lone league loss to East Lansing in mid-January. Okemos has won three straight since its loss last month to East Lansing. Holt posted a 59-49 win over the Chiefs in early January.

BOYS – CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL AT PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA (7 p.m. Wednesday): CMAC-leading P-W is one of two unbeaten boys teams in the Lansing area and will host Carson-City Crystal in a matchup of league leaders. Carson City-Crystal (7-4) is tied atop the Mid-State Activities Conference and has won five of six since a two-game losing streak to end December.

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.

