DeWitt-Waverly girls showdown highlights week ahead

The top spot in the CAAC Red will be up for grabs Friday.

Class A No. 6-ranked DeWitt will travel to face Waverly on Friday in a contest that could go a long way toward determining this year’s CAAC Red champion.

DeWitt, the defending CAAC Red champion, and Waverly each enter the week with one loss in league play. DeWitt has a half-game lead for first because it has played one more league contest than the Warriors.

The Panthers (14-1, 6-1 CAAC Red) are on a seven-game winning streak since suffering a 55-47 home loss to Waverly last month. The Warriors (10-4, 5-1) have won seven of eight since the start of January and will be trying to knock off DeWitt for a third straight time while improving their chances for a league title. Waverly also beat DeWitt in the state tournament last season.

DeWitt and Waverly are part of a three-team race in the CAAC Red with Haslett a game behind. Both the Panthers and Warriors have upcoming games against Haslett.

GIRLS – STOCKBRIDGE AT OLIVET (6 p.m. Friday): Olivet has been one of the hottest teams in the Lansing area and has won eight straight while taking sole possession of first place in the GLAC. The Eagles (13-2, 8-1) will try to extend that streak and avenge an earlier loss when it hosts Stockbridge in a key league contest. Stockbridge (10-5, 7-2) posted a 33-32 win over Olivet last month and can move into a tie atop the GLAC standings with a victory. The Panthers enter the week having dropped two straight since a seven-game win streak.

BOYS – OKEMOS AT HOLT (6 p.m. Friday): The Chiefs and Rams are the teams right behind Class A No. 3-ranked East Lansing and will meet in a key CAAC Blue contest. Holt has won four straight since suffering its lone league loss to East Lansing in mid-January. Okemos has won three straight since its loss last month to East Lansing. Holt posted a 59-49 win over the Chiefs in early January.

BOYS – CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL AT PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA (7 p.m. Wednesday): CMAC-leading P-W is one of two unbeaten boys teams in the Lansing area and will host Carson-City Crystal in a matchup of league leaders. Carson City-Crystal (7-4) is tied atop the Mid-State Activities Conference and has won five of six since a two-game losing streak to end December.

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.