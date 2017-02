DIAA basketball tournament schedules

Girls basketball

FIRST ROUND

Tuesday, all games at 7

No. 20 Mount Pleasant (12-8) at No. 13 Cape Henlopen (12-8)

No. 18 Dover (9-11) at No. 15 Howard (14-6)

No. 23 Wilmington Friends (12-8) at No. 10 Archmere (14-6)

No. 22 Delcastle (12-8) at No. 11 A.I. du Pont (14-6)

No. 17 Milford (12-8) at No. 16 Lake Forest (14-6)

No. 24 DMA (12-8) at No. 9 Laurel (17-3)

No. 21 Delmarva Christian (9-11) at No. 12 Hodgson (14-6)

No. 19 St. Thomas More (13-7) at No. 14 Sussex Central (14-6)

SECOND ROUND

Thursday, all games at 7

Dover-Howard winner at No. 2 Caesar Rodney (19-1)

Friends-Archmere winner at No. 7 St. Elizabeth (13-7)

Delcastle-A.I. du Pont winner at No. 6 Concord (16-3)

Delmarva Christian-Hodgson winner at No. 5 Conrad (19-1)

Milford-Lake Forest winner at No. 1 Ursuline (19-1)

DMA-Laurel winner at No. 8 Sussex Tech (14-5)

Mount Pleasant-Cape Henlopen winner at No. 4 Sanford (17-3)

St. Thomas More-Sussex Central winner at No. 3 Caravel (14-6)

QUARTERFINALS

Saturday

Bob Carpenter Center

2 p.m., 3:45, 5:30, 7:15

SEMIFINALS

March 8

Bob Carpenter Center

CHAMPIONSHIP

March 10

Bob Carpenter Center

Boys basketball

FIRST ROUND

Wednesday, all games at 7

No. 17 Cape Henlopen (14-6) at No. 16 Caesar Rodney (14-6)

No. 19 Caravel (14-6) at No. 14 Hodgson (15-5)

No. 23 Howard (11-9) at No. 10 Appoquinimink (13-7)

No. 24 Wilmington Friends (12-8) at No. 9 St. Georges (16-4)

No. 20 Lake Forest (12-8) at No. 13 William Penn (11-9)

No. 21 Red Lion Christian (11-8) at No. 12 Milford (12-8)

No. 18 Indian River (12-8) at No. 15 St. Mark’s (15-5)

No. 22 Laurel (12-8) at No. 11 Sanford (12-8)

SECOND ROUND

Friday, all games at 7

Cape Henlopen-Caesar Rodney winner at No. 1 Mount Pleasant (17-3)

Lake Forest-William Penn winner at No. 4 Woodbridge (18-2)

Howard-Appoquinimink winner at No. 7 Newark (16-3)

Laurel-Sanford winner at No. 6 St. Elizabeth (13-7)

Caravel-Hodgson winner at No. 3 Salesianum (15-5)

Friends-St. Georges winner at No. 8 Glasgow (13-7),

Red Lion Christian-Milford winner at No. 5 Smyrna (18-2)

Indian River-St. Mark’s winner vs. No. 2 St. Thomas More (17-3) at Polytech

QUARTERFINALS

Sunday

Bob Carpenter Center

1 p.m., 2:45, 6, 7:45

SEMIFINALS

March 9

Bob Carpenter Center

CHAMPIONSHIP

March 11

Bob Carpenter Center