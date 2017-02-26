Wrestling DIAA State Individual Wrestling Championship By USA TODAY Sports February 25, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email St. George's Tech's Austin Clayton, left, and Sussex Central's Lucas Hudson compete in the 182 pound championship match at the DIAA State Individual Wrestling Championship at Dover High School. Milford's Bryan Wynes, left, and Cape Henlopen's Zach Flores wrestle in the 285 pound championship match at the DIAA State Individual Wrestling Championship at Dover High School. Milford's Bryan Wynes, left, and Cape Henlopen's Zach Flores wrestle in the 285 pound championship match at the DIAA State Individual Wrestling Championship at Dover High School. Salesianum's Zach Spence, top, and Indian River's Will Rayne wrestle in the 106 pound championship match at the DIAA State Individual Wrestling Championship at Dover High School. Milford's Robbie Rosser holds Salesianum's Owen Klinger down on the mat in the 113 pound championship match at the DIAA State Individual Wrestling Championship at Dover High School. Smyrna's Nick Natarcola, top, wrestles Cape Henlopen's Anthony Caruso in the 120 pound championship match at the DIAA State Individual Wrestling Championship at Dover High School. Smyrna's Nick Natarcola, left, covers his face after defeating Cape Henlopen's Anthony Caruso in the 120 pound championship match at the DIAA State Individual Wrestling Championship at Dover High School. Sussex Central's Rashad Stratton, left, and Charter School of Wilmington's Jesse Muaka wrestle in the 126 pound championship match at the DIAA State Individual Wrestling Championship at Dover High School. Smyrna's Greg Baum and Caesar Rodney's Jackson Dean fall down to the mat in the 132 pound championship match at the DIAA State Individual Wrestling Championship at Dover High School. Middletown's Dante Immediate, left, and Dover's Anthony Fisher wrestle in the 138 pound championship match at the DIAA State Individual Wrestling Championship at Dover High School. Sussex Central's Blake Chambers (top) and Smyrna's Larsen Wilson battle for position in the 170 pound championship match at the DIAA State Individual Wrestling Championship at Dover High School. Sussex Central's Blake Chambers, right holds the leg of Smyrna's Larsen Wilson battle in the 170 pound championship match at the DIAA State Individual Wrestling Championship at Dover High School. Sussex Central's Blake Chambers, right, and Smyrna's Larsen Wilson battle for position in the 170 pound championship match at the DIAA State Individual Wrestling Championship at Dover High School. Sussex Central's Blake Chambers is hugged after defeating Smyrna's Larsen Wilson in the 170 pound championship match at the DIAA State Individual Wrestling Championship at Dover High School. Sussex Central's Lucas Hudson after being defeated by St. George's Tech's Austin Clayton in the 182 pound championship match at the DIAA State Individual Wrestling Championship at Dover High School. St. George's Tech's Austin Clayton celebrates after defeating Sussex Central's Lucas Hudson in the 182 pound championship match at the DIAA State Individual Wrestling Championship at Dover High School. Caravel Academy's Keith Medley, left, and Sussex Central's Johnny Morris wrestle in the 220 pound championship match at the DIAA State Individual Wrestling Championship at Dover High School. Smyrna's Chase Archangelo celebrates after defeating Sanford's Luke McDonough in the 145 pound championship match at the DIAA State Individual Wrestling Championship at Dover High School. Smyrna's Tony Wuest celebrates after defeating Wilmington Christian School's Martin Reynoso in the 195 pound championship match at the DIAA State Individual Wrestling Championship at Dover High School. Smyrna's Tony Wuest, top, and Wilmington Christian School's Martin Reynoso wrestle in the 195 pound championship match at the DIAA State Individual Wrestling Championship at Dover High School. Smyrna's Tony Wuest, top, pins Wilmington Christian School's Martin Reynoso in the 195 pound championship match at the DIAA State Individual Wrestling Championship at Dover High School. Smyrna's Tony Wuest, top, and Wilmington Christian School's Martin Reynoso wrestle in the 195 pound championship match at the DIAA State Individual Wrestling Championship at Dover High School. Smyrna's Tony Wuest, left, and Wilmington Christian School's Martin Reynoso wrestle in the 195 pound championship match at the DIAA State Individual Wrestling Championship at Dover High School. Smyrna's Tony Wuest, top, and Wilmington Christian School's Martin Reynoso wrestle in the 195 pound championship match at the DIAA State Individual Wrestling Championship at Dover High School. Sussex Central's Johnny Morris, top, holds Caravel Academy's Keith Medley in the 220 pound championship match at the DIAA State Individual Wrestling Championship at Dover High School.