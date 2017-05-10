Dick Vermeil, Terry Donahue to serve as 2018 Polynesian Bowl head coaches

The number of talented football players on board for the 2018 Polynesian Bowl is undeniable. Now, America’s newest national showcase has its head coaches for the second-annual edition.

On Wednesday, the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced that coaching greats Dick Vermeil and Terry Donahue had agreed to serve as head coaches for the 2018 Polynesian Bowl.

Vermeil was head coach of UCLA (1974-75) before moving on to the NFL and the Philadelphia Eagles (1976-82), St. Louis Rams (1997-99) and Kansas City Chiefs (2001-05). He coached the Rams to their only Super Bowl win in 2000 and is the only coach to be named “Coach of the Year” on four levels: high school, junior college, the NCAA and NFL.

“It’s a genuine honor to coach in the 2018 Polynesian Bowl,” Vermeil said in a press release. “I look forward to working with the NFL stars of tomorrow.”

Donahue is a former college head coach and was the general of the San Francisco 49ers from 2001 through 2005. He had served as the head football coach at UCLA from 1976-95, compiling a record of 151–74–8 along with the most conference wins of any coach in Pac-12 history and the most wins in UCLA history. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as a coach in 2000.

“This is an exciting opportunity to coach the nation’s elite high school football players,” Donahue said in a release. “It will be an incredible experience at a very special place.”

The Polynesian Bowl features the country’s elite players of Polynesian heritage and other ancestries. The game will be played on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at Aloha Stadium on O`ahu, Hawaii as part of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend. Approximately 100 players will be selected for 2018, of which a majority will be of Polynesian ancestry.

“We welcome legendary coaches Dick Vermeil and Terry Donahue to the 2018 Polynesian Bowl,” said Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Inductee, Co-Founder and Chairman Jesse Sapolu. “Our players will have a once-in-a-lifetime experience to learn from two of the greatest football coaches in history.”

Last year, June Jones and Dick Tomey served as head coaches for the inaugural Polynesian Bowl.