DICK'S Nationals Boys Final Preview: No. 1 La Lumiere vs. No. 3 Montverde Academy

Who: No. 1 La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.) vs. No. 3 Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.)

When: Noon, ET, Friday

Where: Christ The King, Middle Village, N.Y.

TV: ESPN

MORE: FULL SCHEDULE AND RESULTS

About La Lumiere: The Lakers (28-1) advanced to the championship game last season, falling to eventual winner Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.). This season La Lumiere’s only loss was a 76-74 defeat to Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) at the Spalding Hoophall Classic in January. The Lakers, the No. 2 team in the Super 25 boys basketball rankings, have a deep roster with two McDonald’s All-Americans in 6-8 forward Brian Bowen and Michigan State commit Jaren Jackson, a 6-11 power forward. Other key players include Creighton commit Jacob Epperson, a 6-11 senior, sophomore guard Tyger Campbell and Michigan signee Jordan Poole, a 6-5 wing.

RELATED: La Lumiere knocks off Findlay Prep

About Montverde Academy: The Eagles (26-4) have a chance to be the first team to ever win the DICK’S four times. They won it three consecutive times from 2014-2016 with teams that included two future NBA players in D’Angelo Russell and Ben Simmons. This year’s team is led by the country’s top sophomore in Canadian guard R.J. Barrett, who had 26 points in his team’s semifinal defeat of Greensboro Day (Greensboro, N.C.). With Andrew Nembhard still sidelined, Marcus Carr is the Eagles’ other guard. Sandro Mamukelashvili, a 6-10 power forward from the Republic of Georgia, is a solid presence underneath, along with 6-9 senior center Grant Shepard and 6-9 senior forward Sean Mobley. Rechon “Leaky” Black, a 6-7 junior wing who has committed to North Carolina, was the team’s second-leading scorer in the defeat of Greensboro Day.

RELATED: Montverde rolls past Greensboro Day

What to expect: Both teams have plenty of depth and height. Montverde has played six teams among the top 10 teams in the Super 25, with wins over five of them, so the Eagles are not likely to be rattled by the big stage. La Lumiere is anxious to make up for losing on a last-second shot in last year’s final. The key for Montverde Academy will be keeping Bowen and Jackson from penetrating the key. The Eagles also have to shoot well enough from the outside to allow Barrett to operate more freely. The Lakers will look to dominate the boards and wear down the Eagles with their depth.