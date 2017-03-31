DICK'S Nationals Girls Final Preview: No. 1 Miami Country Day vs. No. 2 Hamilton Heights Christian

Who: No. 1 Miami Country Day (Miami, Fla.) vs. No. 2 Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.)

When: 10 a.m. ET, Friday

Where: Christ The King, Middle Village, N.Y.

TV: ESPN2

About Miami Country Day: The Spartans (30-1) look to capture their second DICK’S Nationals title in three years on Saturday – after holding off a late rally from Seton Catholic (Chandler, Ariz.) to pull out a 55-48 semifinal win. Illinois signee Channise Lewis will be crucial to Miami Country Day’s perimeter attack, along with Miami signee Kelsey Marshall. The Spartans lack of depth could be an issue. The starters logged all but five minutes on Friday.

Miami Country Day, ranked No. 6 in the Super 25 will be at a size disadvantage. They’ll need Asha Taylor to pull down her share of rebounds and Aaysia Berry to contribute some points in the paint. The FHSAA Class 4A champions will look to add the DICK’S Nationals title to their trophy case on Saturday.

About Hamilton Heights Christian: The Hawks punched their ticket to Saturday’s final with a dramatic 56-55 overtime win against St. Frances Academy (Baltimore). Now, they’ll look to capture the DICK’S Nationals in their first-ever appearance. To do it, they’ll need strong performances from junior guard Jazmine Massengill and senior Amber Hunt (10.9 points per game).

Winners of 15 straight, the Hawks (29-1) are ranked No. 8 in the Super 25. They’ll look to exploit their size advantage up front and control the glass – with 6-6 freshman starting center Kamila Cardosa figuring to play a key role.

What to expect: Hamilton Heights will get their share of points in the paint. That much seems to be a given. The question is whether the perimeter shots will fall for Miami Country Day. If they do, the top-seeded Spartans will likely be in good shape on Saturday. If not, they might have trouble coming up with a plan B.