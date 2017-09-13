DICK's Sporting Goods donates millions in gear, cash to rebuild communities ravaged by hurricanes

DICK’s Sporting Goods announced Tuesday that the company along with its foundation will donate $5.5 million in merchandise and cash to communities affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

DICK’s is donating $3.5 million worth of clothing and footwear to those in need through a partnership with the Red Cross, the company announced in a staement.

Further, the company will donate $2 million to refurbish youth sports programs and facilities in communities affected by the hurricanes.

“Our heart goes out to all impacted by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma,” Lauren Hobart, president of DICK’S Sporting Goods and The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation. “We are committed to helping our valued customers and Associates begin to rebuild. Together with our Foundation, we are working closely with local and national organizations to maximize our support for both the immediate and long-term recovery of those in need.”