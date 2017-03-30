DICK'S Sporting Goods High School Nationals: Live schedule and results

The DICK’S Sporting Goods High School Nationals tournament tips Thursday in New York City. All games will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks, with the girls final Saturday on ESPN2 and the boys final later that day on ESPN.
Here’s everything you need to know, including updated schedules with previews, and results with recaps.
POLL: Who will win DICK’S Nationals?
PREVIEW: 5 things to watch at DICK’S Nationals
Schedule/Results (all times EST)
Thursday (boys)
- (3) Montverde Academy (Fla.) vs. (6) Shadow Mountain (Ariz.), noon, ESPNU
- (4) Findlay Prep (Nev.) vs. (5) Oak Hill (Va.), 2 p.m., ESPNU
- (2) IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. (7) Greensboro Day (N.C), 4 p.m., ESPNU
- (1) La Lumiere (Ind.) vs. (8) Wasatch Academy (Utah), 6 p.m., ESPNU
Friday (girls)
- (2) Hamilton Heights (Tenn.) vs. (3) St. Frances (Md.), 11 a.m., ESPNU
- (1) Miami Country Day (Fla.) vs. (4) Seton Catholic (Ariz.), 1 p.m., ESPNU
Friday (boys)
- Semifinal 1, 3 p.m., ESPN2
- Semifinal 2, 5 p.m., ESPN2
Saturday (girls)
- Final, 10 a.m., ESPN2
Saturday (boys)
- Final, noon, ESPN