Did BJ Foster commit to Texas because he wants Tom Herman to get a grill? Quite possibly

Kids say and do the darndest things. And they make decisions about their collegiate futures for all kinds of reasons. In the case of the nation’s top safety prospect, one of the big reasons may have to do with in-mouth jewelry for a white middle-aged football coach.

As one of the salient details from this 247 Sports piece detailing five-star Angleton (Texas) safety prospect BJ Foster’s commitment to surging in-state power Texas, we learned that new Texas head football coach Tom Herman allegedly pledged to a group of top in-state recruits that he would purchase a gold grill with the message “Revolution18” if Texas finishes with the nation’s top-ranked recruiting class.

He has them up to No. 4, and the Horns aren’t done yet.

Don’t think for a second that the grill is a simple throwaway distraction in the recruiting process, either. While a number of Texas’ top current recruits — including Foster, Caden Sterns, Justin Watkins and quarterbacks Cameron Rising and Casey Thompson — are coming to Austin to play for Herman, a group of them are definitely also motivated by trying to make him look foolish. It’s what teenagers do. And they know there’s no way to make a bearded, Mensa-approved white football coach than making him don a diamond-encrusted golden mouthpiece.

Tom Herman has made another grill bet https://t.co/pJD0QOiWTR pic.twitter.com/i04fgNYdem — 247Sports (@247Sports) June 5, 2017

Don’t believe us? Remember: This has worked for Herman before. Or just listen to Foster. He mentioned the grill practically right away.

“I’m going to recruit Brennan Eagles,” Foster said. “I’ve been talking to him. D’shawn Jamison, too. We’re coming for that No. 1 class. Coach Herman’s grill would be sweet.”

Coach Herman’s grill would be sweet for the coach himself, too, particularly if it helps him land the nation’s top recruiting class in his first full cycle on the job.