By all accounts, Peter Sirmon is the new defensive coordinator of the Louisville Cardinals based on his efforts on the field for Mississippi State. Yet there is a significant potential benefit to bringing Sirmon aboard, and it comes in the form of the next generation in his family.

As noted by our Gannett partners at the Louisville Courier-Journal, Sirmon’s nephew is one of the top quarterback recruits in the Class of 2018. Jacob Sirmon, a star at Bothell High in Washington, is a five-star pro style quarterback who committed to his hometown Washington Huskies.

RELATED: Sirmon’s son, nephew are top recruits

Yet, the younger Sirmon has already admitted to a sense of curiosity with Louisville, and told the Courier-Journal that he is a firm commit with Washington, but otherwise would be very interested in Louisville. Given that his uncle is now the defensive coordinator there, it certainly wouldn’t be a surprise for Sirmon to take an official visit there.

His cousin will certainly be spending time around the Cardinals now that his father is employed by them. Jackson “Jack” Sirmon is a three-star outside linebacker who has also committed to Washington, but the Nashville native and Brentwood Academy star would almost certainly consider a future at Louisville if he received a scholarship offer.

Naturally, all of these are ancillary benefits to bringing Peter Sirmon aboard. They’re certainly not reasons to have him organize and execute the program’s entire defense. Yet, if Jacob Sirmon does somehow end up at Louisville, he will essentially be one enormous gift to Bobby Petrino’s offense from his own defense.