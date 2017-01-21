Dingee, Smith lead Arlington comeback during Ketcham's 'Orange Out'

WAPPINGERS FALLS – Zac Dingee didn’t mince words when describing the foibles that cost his basketball team during a dreadful second quarter on Friday night.

“Dumb,” the Arlington High School senior said of the period in which his team was held to a point. “We had dumb possessions, took dumb shots and made a lot of dumb passes. In the position we’re in, we couldn’t afford those mistakes.”

Yikes.

Imagine if the Admirals had lost…

Instead, Arlington surged in the fourth to overcome a deficit, make moot the mistakes and eventually pull away in a 55-45 win over host Roy C. Ketcham.

Dingee had 10 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter — all on free throws — as the Admirals outscored Ketcham, 28-12, in the period.

“We kept pushing and going hard,” Dingee said, “and finally we broke through.”

All seemed in the Indians’ favor entering the fourth. Arlington was without star center Shane Walczyk, who sat with an ankle injury. As well, the Ketcham crowd was charged in a packed gymnasium against a rival with added buzz generated from it being the school’s “Orange Out” game, an event to raise funds and awareness for pediatric cancer.

That, and the Indians held a 33-27 lead after owning the second and third quarters.

“But our defense did well and the shots started falling,” Arlington coach Matt Hoyt said. “We got a little unlucky in the second quarter, and things started to turn around at the end.”

The Admirals opened the fourth on a 10-0 run, with forward John Smith accounting for seven of those points. His free throws pulled Arlington within 1 with 6:27 left, then 40 seconds later he drilled a contested three from the right wing to take the lead.

After Jono Quinn’s floater put Arlington up, 37-33, Zaahir Woody converted a three-point play (from the baseline he Euro-stepped and finished a layup through contact) to get within a point. But the Indians would draw no closer. Clock-stoppage fouls and free throws helped Arlington pull away in the closing minutes.

Smith had 14 points and nine rebounds, and Jimmy Martin added nine points for Arlington (8-4).

Walczyk is a 6-foot-6, 300-pound force in the paint who also is one of the team’s best three-point shooters. His absence on the court altered the Admirals’ strategies on both ends.

“On defense, we couldn’t blitz screens as well, didn’t have his rebounding, and just his size makes him intimidating in the middle,” Dingee said. “And on offense, so many of our plays run through him. There was no throwing it inside for an easy two points. We had to work for every point.”

It didn’t work that well in the second quarter.

Ketcham smothered Arlington and erased an early 15-7 deficit. The Admirals were held scoreless for the first seven minutes of the period, while Ketcham chipped away. Woody’s put-back gave Ketcham its first lead with 2:56 remaining in the first half.

Turnovers, misses from close range, close-outs on perimeter shots (and three missed free throws) kept Arlington off the board in until Quinn’s free throw tied it at 16 with 56 seconds left in the quarter.

Woody then scored 10 of his game-high 29 points in the third to help Ketcham go ahead.

“We didn’t keep our composure and some of that’s on me,” Woody said. “I was trying to do too much and I was forcing it sometimes.”

The “Orange Out” fundraiser, in its seventh year, is held in honor of former Ketcham basketball player Nick Scianna, whom in 2010 was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. He received a bone marrow transplant in 2011 and, to date, is in remission.

Money raised from the event is donated to Vassar Brothers Medical Center, Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital and the Ronald McDonald House of Greater Hudson Valley.

“I have a lot of love for Nick,” Woody said. “Over the years, I’ve gotten to know him and built a bond. Events like these are really important and this one is very sentimental to me.”

