Disputed call leads to fight between players' parents at Fla. girls basketball game

A questionable call at a girls basketball game led to a fight between the parents of two players in Florida last week, according to a report from the Orlando Sentinel.

At some point during a game between Hagerty (Oviedo, Fla.) and Lake Mary (Fla.), the father of a Hagerty player—James Osgood Ackermann, 52—made a comment about the officiating.

RELATED: Three arrested after Florida basketball game devolves into melee

RELATED: Fight between adult fans breaks out following Ohio basketball game

The father of a Lake Mary player told the man to “shut up,” according to the police report. Ackermann then allegedly called the man an “idiot,” to which the man dared Ackermann to call him an idiot again. The police report states Ackermann did just that. The two then fought.

The two were eventually separated by other fans.

The Seminole County police are still investigating the incident.