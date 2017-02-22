Divine Child four-star DE Aidan Hutchinson commits to Michigan

Michigan is already making inroads in the 2018 class.

They landed Dearborn Divine Child’s four-star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson tonight when he became the third commit in the class.

In a Twitter post, the 6-foot-5, 234 pound end wrote, “I am ready to end this recruiting process and focus on this upcoming season. I am blessed to say that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Michigan.”

It's great to be a Michigan Wolverine〽️ https://t.co/WS4UzDddUb —

Aidan Hutchinson (@aidanhutch28) February 22, 2017

He’s ranked as the nation’s No. 9 overall strong-side defensive end in the class and also had offers from Michigan State, LSU and Wisconsin and visited Notre Dame.

He joins two other four-star prospects in the class: Leesburg, Ga. safety Otis Reese and Indianapolis Cathedral guard Emil Ekiyor.

It’s not a shock as he has grown up a Wolverine. His father Chris was a dominant defensive lineman for the Wolverines from 1989-92, still ranking No. 14 all-time at U-M with 38 tackles for loss before last season. It will be a full circle moment for the family as Chris Hutchinson’s defensive line coach as a senior will be the same one Aidan has as a freshman at U-M: Greg Mattison.

After dominating the in-state recruiting in 2017, Hutchinson is Michigan’s first in-state commitment for 2018. Ranked as the No. 4 player in the state, his commitment comes soon after No. 3, Cass Tech corner Kalon Gervin, committed to Notre Dame last week. The top-two players in the class, offensive linemen Marquan McCall from Oak Park and Ryan Hayes from Traverse City West, are uncommitted.

Richards gone: Michigan’s reported hiring of Scott Turner as an offensive analyst comes after one of last year’s analysts, Bam Richards, has left the program. Richards came to U-M a year ago from Prattville (Ala.) High School and was heavily involved in U-M’s southern recruiting success.

