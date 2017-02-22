Menu
Football

Divine Child four-star DE Aidan Hutchinson commits to Michigan

Aidan Hutchinson, right, poses with Michigan defensive line coach Greg Mattison.

Michigan is already making inroads in the 2018 class.

They landed Dearborn Divine Child’s four-star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson tonight when he became the third commit in the class.

In a Twitter post, the 6-foot-5, 234 pound end wrote, “I am ready to end this recruiting process and focus on this upcoming season. I am blessed to say that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Michigan.”

He’s ranked as the nation’s No. 9 overall strong-side defensive end in the class and also had offers from Michigan State, LSU and Wisconsin and visited Notre Dame.

He joins two other four-star prospects in the class: Leesburg, Ga. safety Otis Reese and Indianapolis Cathedral guard Emil Ekiyor.

It’s not a shock as he has grown up a Wolverine. His father Chris was a dominant defensive lineman for the Wolverines from 1989-92, still ranking No. 14 all-time at U-M with 38 tackles for loss before last season. It will be a full circle moment for the family as Chris Hutchinson’s defensive line coach as a senior will be the same one Aidan has as a freshman at U-M: Greg Mattison.

After dominating the in-state recruiting in 2017, Hutchinson is Michigan’s first in-state commitment for 2018. Ranked as the No. 4 player in the state, his commitment comes soon after No. 3, Cass Tech corner Kalon Gervin, committed to Notre Dame last week. The top-two players in the class, offensive linemen Marquan McCall from Oak Park and Ryan Hayes from Traverse City West, are uncommitted.

Richards gone: Michigan’s reported hiring of Scott Turner as an offensive analyst comes after one of last year’s analysts, Bam Richards, has left the program. Richards came to U-M a year ago from Prattville (Ala.) High School and was heavily involved in U-M’s southern recruiting success.

