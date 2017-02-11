Wrestling Division 2 district wrestling tournament held at DeWitt By USA TODAY Sports February 11, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Haslett’s Micah Williams, top, wins with a pin over Parma Western’s Gavin Pluta at the D2 District tournament held at DeWitt Saturday, February 11, 2017. DeWitt’s Douglas Trutzl, left, and Bath’s Drew Goeddeke grapple in the 215 weight class at the D2 District tournament held at DeWitt Saturday, February 11, 2017. Mason’s Ben Surato, gets the pin for the win over Chelsea’s Zach Taylor in the 215 weight class at the D2 District tournament held at DeWitt Saturday, February 11, 2017. Mason’s Seth Bunting, top, works on pinning Tyler Koehn from Eaton Rapids in the 119 weight class at the D2 District tournament held at DeWitt Saturday, February 11, 2017. Mason’s Will Muenzenmaier, top, defeats Jose Bonilla, from Waverly 14-12 in the 145 weight class in OT at the D2 District tournament held at DeWitt Saturday, February 11, 2017. Haslett’s Domion Tijerina, bottom, battles Joshua Lewis from Jackson Northwestern in the 215 weight class at the D2 District tournament held at DeWitt Saturday, February 11, 2017. Eastern’s Andwele Pulliam, top, over-powers Austin Aceves from Dexter and wins 12-3 in the 171 weight class at the D2 District tournament held at DeWitt Saturday, February 11, 2017. Mason’s Brad Wilton, top, is on his way to an early first period pin of Reed Aldrich from Chelsea in the 189 weight class at the D2 District tournament held at DeWitt Saturday, February 11, 2017. Brad Wilton from Mason wins a round in the 189 weight class D2 District tournament held at DeWitt Saturday, February 11, 2017. wrestling, Lansing, Haslett High School (Haslett MI), Wrestling, Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News News Lansing area high school wrestling district results News Lakewood senior driven to capture another state title Gallery Grand Ledge wrestlers capture Division 1 district title