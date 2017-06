As the College World Series is approaching, NCAA Research looked at what states produce the most Division I baseball players.

While California has produced the largest overall number of Division I baseball recruits, Florida leads in percentage of total players who are recruited by a Division I school at 7.3 percent.

Georgia is next at 6.6 percent, followed by Virginia at 6.2 percent, Delaware at 5.7 percent and Connecticut and Louisiana at 5.1 percent.