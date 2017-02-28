Division I duo of Berg, McGraw have Indianola eyeing first state title

INDIANOLA, Ia. — Maggie McGraw and Grace Berg knew each other’s basketball reputations before they met.

The players for No. 1-ranked Indianola attended different elementary schools. But word of their talents spread across town like a swarming defensive press.

“We always knew of each other,” McGraw said.

Now they’re best friends who have combined to help the Indians to a 23-0 record. Indianola will take on Johnston (19-4), last year’s state runner-up, in a Class 5A state girls’ quarterfinal at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena.

Berg, a 6-foot junior forward who said she plans to attend Missouri, averages 20 points and 10 rebounds a game.

McGraw, a 5-11 sophomore guard, looks to play at Iowa State. She’s scoring at a pace of nearly 18 points.

It’s one of the strongest duos in recent state tournament history — a pair of teammates who scores nearly 40 points a game and will attend Division I colleges.

It’s more than a two-player team, however.

Indianola enters the state tournament with 10 players on its roster, the fewest players of any team in the Class 5A field. But the Indians have made a mighty combination.

“Our team chemistry is really good and that carries over to us playing together as a team,” Berg said.

Guards Carrington Kuehl, Madie Sorensen and forward Haley Vesey are the other starters. Vesey is one of the state’s top 3-point shooters, with 67 baskets. Kuehl and Sorensen are key parts of a squad that has led all 5A programs with a victory margin of 27.9 points a game.

The reserves are Maddie Post, Liza Lathrum, Rachel Bishop, Anna Hoyman and Ellie Jensen.

​”We’ve done a lot more preparation this year; it definitely shows on the court,” McGraw said.

Indianola has never won a state girls’ basketball championship. The school is making its sixth state appearance.

Coach Bert Hanson led Indianola to a state boys’ basketball crown in 2001. He became a head basketball coach for the Sentral of Fenton boys’ squad in 1967. He took over the Indianola girls’ team in 2007. His combined coaching record is 652-361.

McGraw and Berg first became teammates in a club tournament at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Maggie was a sixth grader, Grace was a seventh grader.

They bonded on and off the court, quickly evolving into friends that finish each other’s sentences.

Maggie calls Grace “G.B.” Berg refers to McGraw as Mags, Marge or McGee.

Their families are friends, too.

“Our moms are super close,” Berg said.

The girls look for open shots on the court. Berg often works near the basket while McGraw roams the perimeter.

“We’re always trying to find each other,” McGraw said.

Their team lost to Linn-Mar of Marion in a state tournament quarterfinal last year.

Indianola will face an outstanding field this time, starting with a powerful Johnston team.

For now, Berg and McGraw are savoring every minute they share

“Dreams come true,” Berg said.

DYNAMIC DUOS



A look at notable tandems in recent state tournaments.

Mikayla Nachazel and Rylee Menster, Springville, 2017: Both players are scoring more than 18 points a game

Reilly Jacobson and Carlie Littlefield, Waukee, 2016: Two future Division I players combined for nearly 34 points a game

Anna Kiel and Chandra Zomermaand, Unity Christian (Orange City), 2016: Combined for 34 points and a state title

Jinaya Houston and Jacionna Stowers, Davenport North, 2016: Scored an average of 36 points, led team to first state tournament

Audrey Faber and Becca Hittner, W.D.M. Dowling Catholic, 2014: Faber would go on to play at Creighton; Hittner is at Drake