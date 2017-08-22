Top Indianapolis DB D.J. Johnson commits to Iowa

Iowa nabbed another one of the state’s top high school football prospects.

North Central (Indianapolis) senior D.J. Johnson, a four-star cornerback recruit, committed to Iowa on Tuesday afternoon. The 6-foot, 180-pound defensive back had been considering the Hawkeyes and Notre Dame after narrowing his top choices in late June.

I JUST MADE A B1G DECISION‼️ GO HAWKEYES #swarm18 🐤🐤🐤 pic.twitter.com/bJ7zMy8KI9 — DJ JOHNSON (@DjJohnson1127) August 22, 2017

Indiana, Purdue, Illinois and Minnesota were the other Big Ten schools to offer Johnson. He is ranked as the No. 4 in-state recruit on the 247sports composite rankings behind Cathedral lineman Emil Ekiyor, Lawrence Central linebacker Cameron McGrone and Cathedral running back Markese Stepp. Ekiyor and McGrone are Michigan recruits, while Stepp is headed to Notre Dame.

The commitment from Johnson — ranked No. 318 overall in the nation on the 247sports composite — continues a run of recent recruiting success in the state for Iowa. The Hawkeyes also have commitments in the senior class from Decatur Central receiver Tyrone Tracy and Penn tight end Anthony Torres and in the junior class from Decatur Central cornerback Larry Tracy.

Johnson is also a standout guard on the North Central basketball team and said he plans to play basketball as a senior.