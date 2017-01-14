Dobson gives boys basketball coach Rick McConnell 600th victory in dramatic fashion

Rick McConnell has some catching up to do to ever reach his father’s wins total.

But to reach 600 wins — all at the same school — is a big accomplishment for the Mesa Dobson boys basketball coach.

His team gave him the milestone in a 60-59 victory Friday night over Mesa Skyline, erasing a nine-point halftime deficit and with two seniors executing the winning play.

Theron Long found Collin Cagle for a layup with two seconds left that gave McConnell his 600th career win.

McConnell has been leading the Mustangs since 1984. He coached his sons Mickey and Matt on the same 2004 team.

“I think only me and my wife and a few people knew about it,” McConnell said of his 600th win.

Dick McConnell’s health hasn’t been good enough for him to venture up from Tucson to see many of his son’s games this year.

But it’s the winningest father-son duo in state history with a total 1,374 boys basketball wins between the men. Dick McConnell retired as coach at Tucson Sahuaro in 2008 with a state-record 774 wins. And four state championships.

Five years ago, Mesa Mountain View coach Gary Ernst, who is still going strong, broke McConnell’s state record. He is now pushing 900 wins.

Rick said he has never sought out to try to catch his dad’s number.

“My first year, I think we won 15 games,” Rick McConnell said. “I didn’t think about any milestones. It’s always been about being in the moment, getting kids to improve.”

McConnell said there was no celebration after the game. Nor is there any celebration planned by the school.

McConnell was stuck at 599 wins since his team’s 54-40 upset of Gilbert on Dec. 28. The Mustangs (6-13) ended a four-game losing streak against Skyline.

“It’s just neat for our kids,” McConnell said.

He’d just as soon keep moving on, helping kids and staying in the background, while watching them grow into solid basketball players and role models in life after their high school careers end.

SPORTS APP: Download the free azcentral sports app

McConnell said it was a surprise to see one of his players from 23 years ago, Mac Norris, at the milestone-win game Friday night. Norris played baseball in the Milwaukee Brewers organization.

“He came from the other side of town with his wife and kids to watch us play,” McConnell said. “It was nice to see. He didn’t know this was my 600th win. It was great to see him there.”

Suggest human interest stories to Richard Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him on Twitter at @azc_obert.